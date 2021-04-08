M. Aleese Martin, 85, landscape artist and printmaker

May 13, 1935 – March 31, 2021

M. Aleese Martin, a landscape artist and printmaker, died unexpectedly March 31 in her home in Buffalo. She was 85.

Born Mildred Aleese Kilpatrick in Panama City, Fla., she grew up in Memphis, Tenn., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi in 1957 with an emphasis on painting and printmaking.

She went on to receive a master of fine arts degree, with a major in painting and printmaking, from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She and Paul D. Martin, another fine arts graduate student at Carbondale, began dating when they were camp counselors one summer in Maine.

They were married in 1959 and came to Buffalo in 1965 when her husband joined the faculty at Buffalo State College. A printmaker and retired professor of fine arts, he died March 6.

Painting in oils and acrylics, she maintained a studio at home and created numerous works inspired by the power of nature. Niagara Falls was a favorite subject.

“We probably went to the base of Niagara Falls about 50 times when I was a kid,” her son Adam said. “My brother and I would play and she would paint.”