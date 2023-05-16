Sept. 4, 1938 – May 6, 2023

Louise A. Arnone, who helped create the largest independent real estate company in New York State, died May 6 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. She was 84.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two girls, Louise A. Teresi grew up on the city's West Side. She was a 1956 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, where she was a cheerleader, junior class treasurer and a winner of secretarial skills contests.

She attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and studied in business programs at Niagara University and the University at Buffalo.

Mrs. Arnone began working part-time in the 1960s and soon became a full-fledged agent and sales leader. A perennial recipient of million-dollar sales awards with Stovroff & Herman, she won a Greater Buffalo Board of Realtors contest in 1975 with sales of more than $3 million, leading the entire Kenmore-Tonawanda and Buffalo field.

She became a vice president and partner in Stovroff & Herman in 1983 with Judy Benjamin and David C. Eckel, and managed office at 2345 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. She was the company’s head of corporate training.

"I've taught a lot of agents how to sell real estate," she told Buffalo News business reporter Chet Bridger in 2000. "I was always one that was very strict on quality of service. I felt that if you provided quality service, business would follow."

By 1992, Stovroff & Herman was first in sales in Western New York and one of the top 50 residential real estate firms nationwide.

When it merged with Potter Real Estate in 1996, it had grown from five offices to 21. Mrs. Arnone played a key role in negotiations to acquire other real estate brokerages in the area.

She continued with the firm after it merged with Potter Real Estate in 1996 to form Stovroll & Potter. When she retired as partner in 2000, the firm had 21 offices and more than 1,000 agents.

She continued to be involved in real estate sales and maintained her broker's license into her 80s.

She served as vice president of the Buffalo Board of Realtors for six years and was a member of the board of directors of the New York State Association of Realtors for three years.

She was cited as one of the 500 Most Powerful Women in Real Estate in National Relocation and Real Estate magazine and received the God, Family and Country Award from the Federation of Italian American Societies of Western New York.

In 2015, she founded the Realtor University Emeritus Scholarship fund.

Charities in which she was active included the United Way, the Arthritis Foundation, Kevin Guest House and the American Cancer Society. In recent years, she also became active with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center following her recovery from breast and lung cancer.

She also supported the homeless by raising funds for Buffalo City Mission, Friends of Night People and other local charities.

In retirement, she wintered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and spent summers in Williamsville and Crystal Beach, Ont.

She enjoyed painting, cooking and entertaining. She hosted more than 50 people at her annual St. Joseph's Table.

She was married June 4, 1960, to her childhood sweetheart, Samuel L. Arnone, who was an estimator for a construction company and worked in her real estate office.

In a 1978 Buffalo News profile that highlighted how they shared household duties as working parents, they were described as "a very complementary couple."

"Sam likes to bake an apple pie," Mrs. Arnone told reporter Maria Scrivani. "I don't."

In addition to her husband of 63 years, survivors include three daughters, Temple J. White, Juliet M. Hurley and Jacqueline L. Winterhalter; and nine grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.