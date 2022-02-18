Louis J. Buchheit Jr., 65, WKBW Channel 7 producer and director

May 20, 1956 -- Feb. 13, 2022

He may never have been a household name like an on-camera star.

But Louis J. Buchheit Jr. worked on many different kinds of television programs – from entertainment to sports – over the course of his long career.

Mr. Buchheit, who worked for WKBW Channel 7 for more than three decades, including on flagship shows such as "AM Buffalo," "Commander Tom's World" and "Rocketship 7," died on Sunday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after pulmonary complications related to Covid-19. He was 65.

Mr. Buchheit had taken Covid-19 seriously, according to a family member, but he caught the virus in November and ended up on a ventilator for 17 days.

He had been living in Cheektowaga, but had been a resident of Amherst for much of his life.

Mr. Buchheit had been treated for lymphoma in 2020 and had a weakened immune system. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2013.

His family noted that his death occurred "although he was fully vaccinated and followed precautionary measures for COVID protocols."