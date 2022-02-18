Louis J. Buchheit Jr., 65, WKBW Channel 7 producer and director

May 20, 1956 -- Feb. 13, 2022
He may never have been a household name like an on-camera star.
But Louis J. Buchheit Jr. worked on many different kinds of television programs – from entertainment to sports – over the course of his long career.
Mr. Buchheit, who worked for WKBW Channel 7 for more than three decades, including on flagship shows such as "AM Buffalo," "Commander Tom's World" and "Rocketship 7," died on Sunday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after pulmonary complications related to Covid-19. He was 65.
Mr. Buchheit had taken Covid-19 seriously, according to a family member, but he caught the virus in November and ended up on a ventilator for 17 days.
He had been living in Cheektowaga, but had been a resident of Amherst for much of his life.
Mr. Buchheit had been treated for lymphoma in 2020 and had a weakened immune system. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2013.
His family noted that his death occurred "although he was fully vaccinated and followed precautionary measures for COVID protocols."
Starting in 1984, Mr. Buchheit had worked as a producer and director for WKBW Channel 7, staying there until 2020. He worked on programs ranging from "Commander Tom's World" and "Rocketship 7" to "AM Buffalo," "Good Morning WNY" and "Eyewitness News."
Mr. Buchheit also worked with Buffalo Sabres Productions, as part of the production team, from 2000 to 2013 and with Buffalo Bills Entertainment Productions between 1996 and 2000.
He also worked with WNED and the Bisons before retiring in 2020.
Mr. Buchheit was a board member of the Riviera Theater between 2015 and 2021. He served as the vice president of the board for the Rivera Theater and the Organ Society Endowment Fund. In addition, he served on the executive board of the Variety Club.
Mr. Buchheit won honors including the Diocese of Buffalo's St. Paul Award and the Variety Club's Heart Award.
Mr. Buchheit was a Buffalo native who graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in 1974. He graduated in 1978 from Buffalo State College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism broadcasting.
Mr. Buchheit enjoyed boating. He also liked to ski at Kissing Bridge and Holiday Valley.
Survivors include four daughters, Jennifer Buchheit, Kaitlin Peters, Jessica Norris and Kara Buchheit; two sisters, Clare Edson and Kimberly Buchheit; and four grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 in St. Joseph's University Parish, at 3269 Main St., Buffalo.