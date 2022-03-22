Louis J. Bechtel, 87, former supervising state bank examiner

April 13, 1934 – Feb. 24, 2022
Louis J. Bechtel, former supervising state bank examiner for the Western District, died Feb. 24 after a long period of declining health. He was 87.
Born in Buffalo, the son of an ironworker, he was a 1952 graduate of Canisius High School. He went on to attend Canisius College, where he was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Upon graduation, he served two years in the Army and in 1957 joined a two-year training program with the New York State Banking Department.
Mr. Bechtel was chosen by the Banking Department to serve on a U.S. State Department-sponsored delegation to Indonesia to help establish proper bank regulatory practices. He also took part in a number of regulatory task forces that helped other states with their banking rules.
Working closely with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., he knew all the senior bank executives in Western and Central New York.
When the Banking Department reorganized in the late 1980s and would have required him to move to another city, Mr. Bechtel retired, but then accepted an offer from M&T chairman Robert Wilmers to join the bank’s credit department part-time in 1989. It became a full-time job and he continued there until 2004, providing counsel to Wilmers.
A member of the Western New York Astronomy Club, he was a wine lover and enjoyed theater, opera, museums, galleries and regularly attended Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts. During their extensive travels, he and his wife visited the famous opera houses of Europe.
Blessed with a vast memory, he quoted Shakespeare and Shaw and recounted baseball statistics. Friends said he remembered every joke he ever heard.
He took up running at the age of 48 and finished the former Skylon Marathon in 4 hours and 10 minutes. He also held season tickets for the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.
He met his wife of 53 years, the former Virginia “Ginny” Herzog, when she was secretary to president of Buffalo Savings Bank.
One of his sons, John Mark, a heavy metal bass player and artist known as Johny Chow, operates Misuta Chow’s, a restaurant in downtown Buffalo.
Survivors also include another son, Andrew; a daughter, Marguerite; and five grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 1 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Main and Edward streets.