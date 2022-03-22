Louis J. Bechtel, 87, former supervising state bank examiner

April 13, 1934 – Feb. 24, 2022

Louis J. Bechtel, former supervising state bank examiner for the Western District, died Feb. 24 after a long period of declining health. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, the son of an ironworker, he was a 1952 graduate of Canisius High School. He went on to attend Canisius College, where he was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Upon graduation, he served two years in the Army and in 1957 joined a two-year training program with the New York State Banking Department.

Mr. Bechtel was chosen by the Banking Department to serve on a U.S. State Department-sponsored delegation to Indonesia to help establish proper bank regulatory practices. He also took part in a number of regulatory task forces that helped other states with their banking rules.

Working closely with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., he knew all the senior bank executives in Western and Central New York.