Louis "Bud" Jacobs, 88, teacher, graphic artist

May 23, 1933 – April 10, 2022

Louis “Bud” Jacobs, a teacher and graphic artist, died April 10 from complications from multiple myeloma. He was 88.

Born in Utica, he came to Buffalo with his family when he was in the seventh grade. After graduating from Lafayette High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the battleship USS Iowa during its missions along the coast of North Korea during the Korean War.

Encouraged by a high school art teacher to attend Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, he enrolled there on the G.I. Bill after he returned from service, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree and made many lifelong friends. He went on to complete master of fine arts and master of arts and humanity degrees at the University at Buffalo.

Mr. Jacobs worked in printing and graphic design, then taught drawing and design at UB and at Niagara County Community College until he retired in 2005.

He created abstract expressionist paintings and did drawings of architectural landmarks. He was a designer of the Six Landmark Society Poster and made posters for many of the films shown at the Circle Art and Glen Art theaters. Also a calligrapher, he applied his skills to holiday cards and invitations to special events.

In retirement, he was an avid tennis player at the Village Glen Tennis Club in Amherst and continued until play was halted by the pandemic. He also traveled frequently to New York City and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, to visit friends, attend theatrical performances and go to art galleries. He went several times to Japan to visit a roommate from Pratt.

He had an encyclopedic knowledge of classical music and had a large collection of records. His musical tastes were wide-ranging, including opera, jazz and Broadway musicals. He also enjoyed dancing and taking photographs. He was among photographer David Moog’s subjects for his “Artists Seen” series.

Survivors include nieces and cousins. One of his cousins is Sister Denise Roche, GNSH, longtime president of D’Youville University.

His paintings will be exhibited at a memorial gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday in Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

