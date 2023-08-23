Feb. 2, 1941 – Nov. 18, 2022

Lou Montesano was such a fan and scholar of Abraham Lincoln that after he inherited his father’s business, he decided to rename it after the 16th president.

Customers who dropped into the shop at 33 W. Tupper St. at the corner of Pearl Street would be greeted by a five-decade collection of photos and other pieces of presidential memorabilia lining the walls and counters.

“He liked everything Lincoln stood for,” his nephew Ron Montesano said.

A downtown Buffalo landmark, Lincoln Coin and Stamp Co. stood for many years as a reminder of the days when the city center was lined with small shops. And like many of those old-time shopkeepers, he walked to work. Home was in the Ansonia building, just a block away.

“It really was his life,” his nephew said. “If his eyes hadn’t failed, he would have worked in it till he left.”

Mr. Montesano, who closed his business in 2020, died Nov. 18 from complications of Covid-19. He was 81.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst.

Born in Buffalo, one of two boys, Louis Roger Montesano was the son of Joseph L. Montesano, a special mail clerk with the U.S. Postal Service who founded the Saturn Stamp Co. in 1936.

He attended School 34 and was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette High School, where he was a member of the projection and stage crew for three years.

He took classes at the University of Buffalo, then enlisted in the Army. Stationed in Hawaii, he was discharged in 1965 just before his unit was sent to Vietnam. He returned home and joined his father's business as retail sales manager.

During his long career, he bought and sold millions of stamps and coins from every country in the world and promoted the therapeutic benefits of collecting.

An online review characterized him as "honest, fair, reliable,” adding that he was “a true gentleman and a rarity in today's (store front) coin business.”

He was a member of the Buffalo Stamp Club, the American Philatelic Society and the American Numismatic Association.

A philanthropist, he supported St. Jude Children's Hospital and many civic and charitable organizations in Buffalo.

He was active in Lafayette High School alumni affairs, helped organize class reunions and built a Plexiglas and wood display case for photographs for the school.

A lifelong Buffalo resident, he kept a summer home in Bay Beach, Ont., and traveled extensively as young man.

Surviving are two nephews, three great-nieces and one great-nephew.