Lothar 'Larry' Gottlieb, 89, Bell engineer was Holocaust survivor

Nov. 22, 1931 – Feb. 11, 2021

Lothar "Larry" Gottlieb fled the Nazis with his parents as a boy of 9. At the request of his wife, Doreen, he talked about his experiences with a couple of classes, but he never discussed that era of his life with his three children.

Then, in February 2013, when he was 82 years old, Mr. Gottlieb was interviewed by students of Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Manhattan for the documentary series, "Names Not Numbers," funded by Steven Spielberg.

"My father, literally, said not a word until he did this interview," his son said. "We had never heard it from him."

"To suffer what he had suffered at a young age and still be so successful was just amazing and spoke volumes," Seth Gottlieb said. "And he wasn't the only one; he was one of thousands."

Mr. Gottlieb suffered a stroke in his Williamsville home on Dec. 24, 2020. He was recovering from brain surgery in a rehab facility when he tested positive for Covid-19. He died in Buffalo General Medical Center at age 89.

He was born in Nuremberg, Bavaria, the only child of Nelly Ottenheimer and Alfred Gottlieb, who owned and operated a factory that produced high-quality toys, Seth Gottlieb said.