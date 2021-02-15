Lothar 'Larry' Gottlieb, 89, Bell engineer was Holocaust survivor

Nov. 22, 1931 – Feb. 11, 2021
Lothar "Larry" Gottlieb fled the Nazis with his parents as a boy of 9. At the request of his wife, Doreen, he talked about his experiences with a couple of classes, but he never discussed that era of his life with his three children.
Then, in February 2013, when he was 82 years old, Mr. Gottlieb was interviewed by students of Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Manhattan for the documentary series, "Names Not Numbers," funded by Steven Spielberg.
"My father, literally, said not a word until he did this interview," his son said. "We had never heard it from him."
"To suffer what he had suffered at a young age and still be so successful was just amazing and spoke volumes," Seth Gottlieb said. "And he wasn't the only one; he was one of thousands."
Mr. Gottlieb suffered a stroke in his Williamsville home on Dec. 24, 2020. He was recovering from brain surgery in a rehab facility when he tested positive for Covid-19. He died in Buffalo General Medical Center at age 89.
He was born in Nuremberg, Bavaria, the only child of Nelly Ottenheimer and Alfred Gottlieb, who owned and operated a factory that produced high-quality toys, Seth Gottlieb said.
On Kristellnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Jewish people and their homes and businesses were attacked across Germany, Mr. Gottlieb's parents hid him and a young cousin in the attic. From there, the boys could hear the harrowing sounds of Nazi intruders beating his parents and destroying their house, Seth Gottlieb said.
In early March 1941, the Gottliebs secured visas to leave, but they needed assistance from an uncle in Yonkers – "they basically left penniless," Seth Gottlieb said. Finally, on July 11, 1941, in Lisbon, the small family were among hundreds of Jews on board the S.S. Exeter, seemingly safe from Nazi clutches.
Mr. Gottlieb told The Buffalo News, as part of the "Survivors of the Holocaust" series, of how he and his parents narrowly escaped being captured by Nazis after boarding the Exeter.
"The year was 1941, and it was almost impossible for Jews to get out of Germany or Europe," Mr. Gottlieb told The News. Before the ship departed, a Nazi truck convoy pulled up and the officer ordered the captain to turn the Jews over. The two officers met on the ship's gangplank.
"At one point, the American captain gave a signal, and I saw guns stick out of the porthole windows," Mr. Gottlieb said. "There was more talking on the gangplank, and finally the convoy gave up.
"On the way down, the Nazi officer said to the ship's captain – I'll translate in English – 'Those damn Jews aren't worth it!' "
When the Exeter was at sea, a Nazi U-boat fired a torpedo at it, which narrowly missed.
"We never found out if that was retribution for the captain not giving up the Jews on board," Mr. Gottlieb said.
After a voyage of 10 days, the Exeter arrived in the Port of New York on July 21, 1941. Mr. Gottlieb's father soon applied for permanent citizenship.
Mr. Gottlieb was a 1950 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the City College of New York. He then moved to Western New York to work as an engineer for Bell Aerosystems Co.
In November 1957, Mr. Gottlieb was one of a handful of engineers at Bell Aerospace to record and broadcast on WBEN radio and WBEN-TV the first signals received in Western New York from the Soviet satellite Sputnik II.
Mr. Gottlieb met Doreen Cohen when she and a girlfriend, both from Toronto, met two Buffalo men for a double blind date. Although they were not each other's dates, he still called her afterward.
In late December 1960, the couple married twice, once in Buffalo and once in Toronto.
In May 1965, Mr. Gottlieb joined the engineering department of Sierra Research Corp., where he was given a special assignment in advanced research. He retired at age 55 in 1986.
He first spoke of his Holocaust experiences to a class at Amherst Middle School, where his wife was secretary to the assistant principal, and only because a scheduled speaker canceled, Seth Gottlieb said. Eventually, Mr. Gottlieb encased his documents in protective Mylar "so people could pick them up, touch them and see that they were real," his son added.
Mr. Gottlieb was also part of a local Holocaust survivors' group.
"He was a very quiet man, but he loved traveling, he loved parties and he loved to throw parties," Seth Gottlieb said.
The Gottliebs were skilled and enthusiastic ballroom dancers, who would take to the dance floor at any opportunity.
"He was very, very smart," Seth Gottlieb said. "He was very logical, very innovative, he did all the plumbing, electrical work and anything else that needed to be fixed in their house."
Besides his wife of 60 years, Doreen Gottlieb, and his son Seth Gottlieb, Mr. Gottlieb is survived by another son, Jordan Gottlieb; a daughter, Rachel Gottlieb; and two grandchildren.
The family held a private service, followed by a daylong videoconference session that was joined by some 60 people.