Lorraine Krayna, 100, cook who made meals on a grand scale

Feb. 13, 1921 – Dec. 13, 2021

Lorraine Krayna loved to cook for people, lots of people.

She worked in commissaries and college cafeterias. She did catering and impromptu meals for large groups. Once, her son, Anthony J. III, said, when she learned that a large Amish family was staying at the Ronald McDonald House while one of their children was hospitalized, she whipped up a full-course meal of their favorite foods in four hours.

Mrs. Krayna “had a big heart, caring for all the people she met and for animals,” her son wrote in a tribute. “She had three trays of food on her driveway: one for the squirrel, one for the birds and one for the rabbit, who also came into her house. Being a cook, she had different food items for each creature.”

She died Dec. 13 in HighPointe on Michigan Health Care Facility, where she had been a resident for several months. She was 100.

The daughter of Polish immigrants and one of 10 children, she was born Lorraine Krzywinski in her parents’ home in a poor neighborhood of Buffalo near the stockyards on William Street.