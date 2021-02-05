Loris Marie Willert, 84, longtime gym teacher lived life to the fullest

April 19, 1936 – Jan. 30, 2021

Loris Marie Willert had a favorite saying she often shared with friends and family: "Enjoy yourself; it’s later than you think!"

Therefore, the longtime school physical education teacher filled her life with joy, playing sports, immersing herself in nature while playing golf, fishing, boating and walking, dancing, enjoying music, raising and training dogs and playing cards and games.

"Unlike how she lived – somewhat unconventionally and with a zest for life – Loris faded away after struggling for years with Alzheimer’s disease," said Renee Willert Lenz, one of her nieces. "Luckily, she packed plenty into her active years, from early on playing nearly every sport imaginable, to later in life challenging others with her card and game playing finesse."

Ms. Willert died in Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville, where she had lived for almost a year. She was 84.

She and her fraternal twin Doris were the younger of three children of Norman and Bessie Bassler Willert of Snyder. Born premature, they could fit into a shoebox, Ms. Willert's niece said, and had to be kept warm and fed every hour.