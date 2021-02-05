Loris Marie Willert, 84, longtime gym teacher lived life to the fullest

April 19, 1936 – Jan. 30, 2021
Loris Marie Willert had a favorite saying she often shared with friends and family: "Enjoy yourself; it’s later than you think!"
Therefore, the longtime school physical education teacher filled her life with joy, playing sports, immersing herself in nature while playing golf, fishing, boating and walking, dancing, enjoying music, raising and training dogs and playing cards and games.
"Unlike how she lived – somewhat unconventionally and with a zest for life – Loris faded away after struggling for years with Alzheimer’s disease," said Renee Willert Lenz, one of her nieces. "Luckily, she packed plenty into her active years, from early on playing nearly every sport imaginable, to later in life challenging others with her card and game playing finesse."
Ms. Willert died in Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville, where she had lived for almost a year. She was 84.
She and her fraternal twin Doris were the younger of three children of Norman and Bessie Bassler Willert of Snyder. Born premature, they could fit into a shoebox, Ms. Willert's niece said, and had to be kept warm and fed every hour.
Ms. Willert was a 1954 graduate of Amherst Central High School, where she played basketball, baseball, hockey, badminton and soccer and was a basketball referee and baseball umpire. She also participated in band, orchestra and marching band, and served on the councils of the junior class, senior class, class dance and Inter Hi-Y service club. In her senior year, she was president of the Girls Sports Council and sports editor of the yearbook. At graduation, she was co-winner of the Betty Ackley Memorial Award for superior scholastic achievement and participation in activities.
Ms. Willert was a 1958 graduate of the University at Buffalo, where she studied education and physical education.
She joined the Physical Education Department at Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District, then in 1961, she began work in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools. She taught physical education until she retired in 1991 at age 55.
However, "Loris stayed in teacher mode until the end," said Lenz, "crafting helpful words of wisdom, sharing clever words of advice and always thinking outside the box, coming up with creative solutions."
Ms. Willert was free with encouragement and advice. "A champion of underdogs, Loris encouraged all those she encountered and fiercely stood up for anyone she sensed was being treated poorly," said her niece. "You always knew where she stood with her opinion on any given subject and she didn’t suffer fools gladly, often heard muttering 'Durn fool.'"
She enjoyed all kinds of music, especially Frank Sinatra, dancing at square dances and at big-band events and taking trips in her Cadillac.
Ms. Willert was a Buffalo Bills fan and liked to watch golf tournaments – "following the ups and downs of Tiger Woods' career kept her busy for years," her niece said.
She had a fear of water and wasn't a swimmer, but welcomed guests onto her boat for cruising and fishing on the lake and in Canada.
"Loris loved dogs and all dogs loved her," her niece said. She started off owning Brittany spaniels, then changed to Labrador retrievers. For many years after retirement, she sold dog tags, magnets, bumper stickers and leashes at dog shows. "She didn’t really do it for the money but instead because of her love for interacting with people and especially the dogs," Lenz said.
"If you were lucky enough to be considered a friend, you had a loyal friend for life," said Lenz. Ms. Willert was an avid reader, and enjoyed sharing inspirational clippings by mail.
Ms. Willert was extremely close to her brother's children, Renee Willert Lenz, Donald Willert Jr., Craig Willert, Michelle Willert and Andrea Willert Clark; and her sister's two sons, Richard Crooks Jr. and Robert Crooks. She also had nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
"She was never childless; she had us," said Lenz. "As kids, we ate at her parents' house (our grandparents' house) every Sunday and celebrated every holiday together."
Her nieces and nephews, most of whom lived nearby, looked after Ms. Willert closely when she began dealing with Alzheimer's more than a decade ago.
In the last part of her life, which included several years in Heathwood Assisted Living and Memory Care, Ms. Willert became a bird watcher and prolific colored pencil artist.
Her twin died in February 1993, and their older brother died in August 2005.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer.