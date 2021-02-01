Lonnie Nielsen, 67, two-time winner on the Champions Tour who dominated regional golf tournaments

“My dad let me tag along with him,” he told Buffalo News sports reporter Danielle Allentuck in 2018, “he obviously was a very patient man.”

While a student on a golf scholarship at the University of Iowa, he won the Iowa state amateur championship in 1975 and was named Iowa player of the year. An All-American and two-time all-Big Ten golfer, he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in 1976.

He joined the PGA Tour in 1978, but struggled for five years without winning a tournament. He missed the cut in the U.S. Open in 1977 and 1983.

In the Greater Hartford Open in 1983, he played all four rounds in the 60s and still earned only $700. After that season, when he won only $10,000 on tour, he gave it up.

“One of the owners of Crag Burn had been following dad’s career and he was looking to make a career change,” his daughter Sarah Dolph said.

When Mr. Nielsen began competing on the state and regional level, it was a different story. After becoming club pro at Crag Burn in 1984, he won nearly three dozen state and regional tournaments and was considered one of the best teachers and players among club professionals in the nation.

He captured the PGA of America’s Player of the Year Award in 1986, 1987 and 1989.