Lonnie Nielsen, 67, two-time winner on the Champions Tour who dominated regional golf tournaments

June 29, 1953 – Jan. 20, 2021
Lonnie Nielsen, the longtime pro at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora, so dominated regional tournaments that his opponents, in jest, once proposed a plan to stop his reign at the top.
“You call that course in Atlanta and see if there’s an opening,” Buffalo News sports reporter Bob DiCesare reported one of the Western New York Professional Golf Association club pros saying to another during the Section Championship in 1989, when Mr. Nielsen was having a particularly stellar season.
“I’ll call my buddy in Galveston and see what he can do,” the pro added. “Let’s see if we can’t get Lonnie a nice, cozy job someplace far away from Buffalo.”
A perennial winner locally and regionally for two decades, Mr. Nielsen competed on the PGA tour from 1978 to 1983, but found his greatest success on the Champions Tour, formerly the Senior Tour, where he was victorious in 2007 and again in 2009.
He died Jan. 19 in the Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence, after a struggle with dementia. He was 67.
Born in Belle Plaine, Iowa, near Cedar Rapids, Lonnie Dean Nielsen was the third of four children and the only boy. He began golfing with his father at the age of 3, playing with a single club on courses where the greens were sand instead of grass.
“My dad let me tag along with him,” he told Buffalo News sports reporter Danielle Allentuck in 2018, “he obviously was a very patient man.”
While a student on a golf scholarship at the University of Iowa, he won the Iowa state amateur championship in 1975 and was named Iowa player of the year. An All-American and two-time all-Big Ten golfer, he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in 1976.
He joined the PGA Tour in 1978, but struggled for five years without winning a tournament. He missed the cut in the U.S. Open in 1977 and 1983.
In the Greater Hartford Open in 1983, he played all four rounds in the 60s and still earned only $700. After that season, when he won only $10,000 on tour, he gave it up.
“One of the owners of Crag Burn had been following dad’s career and he was looking to make a career change,” his daughter Sarah Dolph said.
When Mr. Nielsen began competing on the state and regional level, it was a different story. After becoming club pro at Crag Burn in 1984, he won nearly three dozen state and regional tournaments and was considered one of the best teachers and players among club professionals in the nation.
He captured the PGA of America’s Player of the Year Award in 1986, 1987 and 1989.
In 1989, he won his second New York State Open, as well as the Western New York Open, the Western New York Section PGA Championship and the Western New York PGA Match Play Championship.
With more than 100 victories in the Western New York PGA Section, he won eight WNY Open titles, nine WNY Sectional titles, two PGA Match Play titles for nontouring pros and one PGA Stroke Play championship.
He qualified for the 1986 PGA Championship and tied for 11th place, which is still the highest finish by a club professional in the tournament. He twice was a member of the American team in PGA Cup play against England and Ireland.
As his 50th birthday approached, he decided take another shot at touring, this time on the Champions Tour.
Even so, it took 91 Champions Tour appearances before he found his first victory in 2007, beating Loren Roberts by two strokes in the Commerce Bank Championship on Long Island. He had tears in his eyes as he sank his winning putt.
“It just absolutely overtook me,” he told DiCesare three weeks later. “The emotions felt like they started from my toes and came right up and almost knocked me over.”
After topping the $1 million mark in earnings in 2008, his second tour victory came in 2009 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott. He rallied from three strokes behind and posted that year’s best score in a 54-hole event on the Champions Tour.
Later that year he underwent surgery on a bad knee, then reinjured it in a tournament. He had his right knee replaced in 2010 and his left knee replaced three years later.
When he returned to the Champions Tour in 2014, he was the first player in history to play on any professional tour after a double knee replacement. His last tournament appearance was in 2017 at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mr. Nielsen moved to Florida when he began gearing up for the Champions Tour, then returned to Orchard Park in 2010, dividing his time between Western New York and his winter home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
He was inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2010 and was still playing golf almost every day when he became a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He continued playing until last October.
He was voted WNYPGA Professional of the Year in 1999 and was inducted into the WNYPGA Hall of Fame in 2004. The WNYPGA has named its Player of the Year award in his honor.
Mr. Nielsen was a prominent supporter of efforts to provide golf programs for injured veterans and was a major contributor to the GIVE (Golf for Injured Veterans Everywhere) Foundation.
Known for his quick wit, he enjoyed music, playing cards and ice cream. “Only chocolate,” his daughter Sarah said.
He was married in 1977 to Mary Jo Foley, his sweetheart in high school, where they had been king and queen of the prom.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Sarah Dolph and Mollie Sulia; a son, Andy; three sisters, Pam Bartacheck, Cathy Pace and Loree Weber; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.