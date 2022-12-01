Lois J. Baker, 77, former medical writer, journalist and college administrator

June 1, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2022

Lois J. Baker, a former medical writer, newspaper reporter and college administrator, died Thursday at the Harris Hill Nursing Facility, from complications of dementia. She was 77.

Raised on a dairy farm in Everett, Pa., Ms. Baker graduated from Penn State University with a degree in journalism and foods and nutrition.

She worked as a reporter in college at the Chautauqua Daily, then at the Post-Journal in Jamestown and the Daily Press in Newport News, Va., where she won several awards from the Virginia Press Association.

Moving to Buffalo with her husband, Michael Beebe, a reporter at The Buffalo News, she became the communications director at Canisius College. She later worked at the University at Buffalo, where she was a medical writer. She earned a master’s degree in medical anthropology at UB.

Ms. Baker was a freelance writer who wrote a series of chef interviews and food reviews for The News. She was a former board member of the American Medical Writers Association and served as its New York representative.

She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed giving dinner parties for friends. Ms. Baker was a runner in her younger days and frequently won age-group awards at local races. She enjoyed mountain climbing in the Adirondacks with her husband, visits to National Parks in the Southwest and river cruises in Europe.

She was a past president of the Parkside Community Association and led the renovation of the children’s playground at Delaware Park. She was a volunteer gardener at the Darwin Martin House and loved tending to her backyard hostas and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by her husband; a daughter Lydia Beebe Safulko; two sisters; and two grandchildren.

The family is planning to celebrate her life at a later date.