Lisa M. Latona, 67, pharmacist and active volunteer

Aug. 31, 1954 – Aug. 17, 2022

Lisa M. Latona managed to balance work and parenting and still have time to take the lead in activities as a volunteer.

A pharmacist with CVS, she worked full-time for 37 years.

"She asked to be a floater," her husband Anthony said, "so she could name her own hours. She would fill in."

As she raised three children, their activities provided a cue for her own.

She was a Girl Scout troop leader. At Corner House Nursery School, which they attended, she was a longtime chairman of the board. When they went on to Maple East Elementary School, she was president of the PTA and one of the original members of the school's playground committee. During their years at Williamsville East High School, she volunteered at the snack stand during school hours.

"She said there's no better way to see how your kids are developing and the friends they hang out with," her husband said.

She died Aug. 17 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, following a diagnosis of cancer earlier this year. She was 67.

Lisa Mary Hanlon grew up in West Seneca and was the oldest of three children. Her father, F. Edward Hanlon, was an engineer at Calspan, and her mother, Jane C. Maurice Hanlon, was an executive secretary there.

She attended Queen of Heaven School and was a 1972 graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. Wanting to pursue a career in the medical field, she went to the University at Buffalo and graduated magna cum laude from the School of Pharmacy in 1978.

She began working at a neighborhood pharmacy in West Seneca in 1980 and, when she wasn't filling in for other pharmacists, was full-time at CVS pharmacies at Harlem Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst and at Transit and Casey roads in East Amherst. Severe rheumatoid arthritis prompted her to retire in 2017.

She also volunteered for Oishei Children's Hospital and its predecessors. She was a member of the Josephine Goodyear Committee, co-chaired the Festival of Trees gala and was a leader in other fundraising events.

In recognition of her school activities, she received the American Education Service to Youth Volunteer Award and was chosen to be the commencement speaker in 1999 at Williamsville East.

In retirement, she continued to volunteer, collecting food for the needy at three grocery stores on behalf of the Food Shuttle of Western New York.

An East Amherst resident since 1986, she also found time to bake desserts for family and friends. No gathering was complete, her husband said, without her chocolate chip cookies.

She met Anthony J. Latona on a blind date and they were married in Christ the King Catholic Church in Snyder on Dec. 1, 1979, despite the challenges posed by more than a foot of snow that fell the previous day.

In addition to her husband, an attorney at Jaeckle, Fleischmann and Mugel for 40 years, survivors include three daughters, Katherine Dunlop, Kristen George and Lauren Latona; two brothers, Brian Hanlon and Douglas Hanlon; and four grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 in the UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst.