Linda C. Berman, 79, office manager, political campaign aide

April 21, 1943 – Nov. 20, 2022

Linda Berman and her son, David, were looking for a way to become active in politics in the summer of 2003 when they saw a notice for an organizational meeting for John Kerry's presidential campaign in an Elmwood Avenue coffee shop.

"It was the first meeting," David said. "There were just three people – me, mom and Mark Poloncarz."

Mrs. Berman worked with Poloncarz as a volunteer throughout the Kerry campaign. In 2005, she became a member of the Amherst Democratic Committee and, with her son and Poloncarz, helped start WNY Democrats for Progress, where she served as secretary.

She worked on numerous local, state and federal campaigns, chairing events, running phone banks and serving as a zone leader. She was a key volunteer in Poloncarz’s campaigns for county comptroller in 2005 and county executive in 2011.

She was appointed a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., in 2012. Amherst Democrats named her Woman of the Year in 2016, and she was honored by the Erie County Legislature and by Rep. Brian Higgins in the House of Representatives.

Mrs. Berman died Nov. 20 at Weinberg Campus, Getzville, after a 17-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 79.

"Linda was a fierce advocate for women's issues and the Democratic Party," Poloncarz said in a statement following her death. "She and her son David were some of my earliest supporters, and she took on any task asked of her, no matter how small or large it was, with a dedicated zeal to help our efforts."

Born Linda C. Banatti in Fort Erie, Ont., one of two girls, she spent her first years in Crystal Beach. Her family moved to Fort Erie when her father purchased the Waverly Hotel near Waverly Beach.

After attending Ridgeway High School and graduating from Fort Erie High School, she found a job in an insurance company office in Buffalo.

She was married to Bernie Berman in 1970, moved to Amherst and became office manager for his business, Masterline Hair Products on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

Following his death in December 1985, the business was sold and she worked for the Buffalo Jewish Center for five years, then was an assistant in the Williamsville Central School District business office for 15 years, retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Mensa International, the high-IQ organization.

"Her mind was incredible for math," her older sister, Margo Banatti, said. "In grade school, she was tutoring high school students in math. When she was 11, she was doing the books for the hotel."

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2005, she had been a resident of the Weinberg Campus since 2018.

Survivors include her son, David, and sister, Margo.

Services will be private.