June 7, 1950 – March 2, 2023

In the wake of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968, Canisius College set up a program in his name to give full-tuition scholarships to Black students from low-income families in Buffalo.

That summer, 15 students freshly graduated from the city's high schools were named to receive the first round of MLK scholarships. Eight were from East High School.

One of them was Lilly Annette Adams, who came with her family from near Beckley in southern West Virginia at the age of 3, grew up on Spring Street in the Pratt-Willert neighborhood and had attended Clinton Junior High.

She went on to a 43-year career as a teacher and administrator at Canisius College, where she ran the scholarship program that originally helped her and established other programs that gave hundreds of disadvantaged students a chance to succeed in college.

An associate dean and director of the Office of Canisius Opportunity Programs for Education prior to her retirement in 2018, Lilly Adams-Dudley died March 2 in Midlothian, Texas, after a period of declining health. She was 72.

After earning a bachelor's degree in English at Canisius in 1972, she taught high school English for a year in Hampton, Va., and for another year in the Buffalo schools before she joined the Canisius faculty as a language arts specialist in 1975. She later was a writing lab instructor and an instructor in reading and study skills.

She completed her master of arts degree in education at Canisius in 1976 and a master of science degree in educational administration in 1984.

Ms. Adams-Dudley also had served two years as assistant director of special academic programs before she was appointed in 1980 as director of Canisius Opportunity Programs for Education, where she administered the MLK Scholarship program, as well as the Higher Education Opportunity Program for disadvantaged students, which provided counseling and tutoring through four years of classes.

In 1994, she wrote the first grant to bring the Academic Talent Search program to Canisius, a $1.1 million award from the federal government to encourage low-income students to go to college. The program sent counselors to Buffalo high schools to work with students on academics, career choices and financial aid. She continued renewing the grant for 20 years.

"I can't imagine anything else more worthwhile that I could have spent my life on," she told Buffalo News reporter Anne Neville in 2005. "We see once-borderline students coming back who are now doctors, lawyers and teachers – it's the program that keeps on giving."

She mentored and guided hundreds of students, many of whom were the first in their families to attend college. She chaired or co-chaired numerous committees, including search committees for new faculty, staff and administrators. She also was active in the college's nationwide search for an administrator for its newly-formed diversity office in the Division of Student Affairs.

She led seminars and was a consultant on self-esteem development and multi-culturalism in the workplace. She was a member of the American Association of Black Women in Higher Education, the American Society for Training and Development, the American Association of University Women and the American Society of Professional and Executive Women.

She was a board member of AIDS Family Services, the Girl Scouts of Western New York and was a founding member of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities Conference on Diversity and Equity.

She was inducted into the DiGamma Honor Society at Canisius and received the college's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award and its Dr. I. Joan Lorch Award for Women and Gender Studies. She was listed in "Who's Who Among African Americans" and "Who's Who Among Professional and Executive Women."

Earlier this year, she was honored as a Woman of Empowerment by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence. A scholarship has been established in her name at Canisius College.

In 1992, she was among the founders of the Word of Life Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo. A former Amherst resident, upon retirement she moved to Conyers, Ga., and had lived in Texas since December.

Her husband of 26 years, Jerry Lee Dudley Sr., an Erie County sheriff's deputy, died in 2004.

Survivors include a son, Jerry L. Dudley Jr.; and a sister, Julia Wilson.

A celebration of her life was held April 15 in the Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College.