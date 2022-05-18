Lewis H. Webber, 80, retired steelworker who helped win settlements for workers exposed to uranium

Dec. 2, 1941 – May 14, 2022

Lewis H. Webber, who worked tirelessly to help resolve radiation cases for workers exposed to uranium on the job, died May 14 in his home in North Boston. He was 80.

His family said the cause of his death was kidney failure. He had suffered kidney problems since 1977 when he was crushed by a six-ton steel beam in an accident at the Bethlehem Steel Co. plant in Lackawanna.

Although he did not have a radiation claim himself, Mr. Webber took an active role in getting settlements for other workers at Bethlehem and other factories in the area who suffered radiation-related cancers.

He collected information on their cases and met with federal officials. He enlisted the help of Rep. Brian Higgins, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in taking their claims to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. As a result, more than $300 million has been paid to former Bethlehem workers and their survivors.

Higgins hailed Mr. Webber as “a true working-class champion” in a tribute in 2021 on the floor of the House of Representatives. A flag was flown over the Capitol Building in his honor. In recent years, he expanded his activities to support workers with claims stemming from their exposure to asbestos.

Born in Hamburg, he graduated in 1958 from Hamburg High School and went to Diesel mechanic school at Greer Shop Training in Chicago. He attended courses day and night and graduated in 1959 at the top of his class with a perfect 100% average. He was offered jobs by Caterpillar Inc. and International Trucks, now Navistar, but was too young to work in Illinois.

Returning home, he was a mechanic at the Spaulding Esso gas station in North Boston until 1963, then became a small engine mechanic at Eaton Equipment in Hamburg. He went to Bethlehem Steel, where his father worked, as a millwright in the Steel Division in 1964. He retired in 1983.

As a member of the United Steel Workers, he fought to get proper tax withholding taken from workers’ paychecks and won a grievance that got a pension for 22 workers.

Active in the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), Chapter 4-6, comprising former Bethlehem and Republic Steel employees, he was vice president from 1998 to 2008, then served as president until his death.

As a high school senior, he drew up blueprints for a farm house he and his father built in North Boston. It included pocket doors, which were unusual in new construction at the time.

“The specs were specific down to where each electrical socket would be placed,” his daughter Kathleen Webber wrote.

With his wife, he was co-owner of the family farm, Webber’s Raspberry Farm in North Boston, for 45 years. He also was a member of Hamburg Lodge 992, Loyal Order of Moose.

He and the former Beverly J. Haley were married on Nov. 2, 1963. A file clerk for West Herr Ford in Hamburg and secretary for the SOAR chapter, she died in 2011.

Survivors include three daughters, Rosemary Smith, LuAnn DiCorso and Kathleen Webber; a son, David; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Road, Boston.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.