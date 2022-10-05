Leta K. Stathacos, 91, "Grande Dame of Museum Stores"

Oct. 16, 1930 – Sept. 25, 2022

Leta K. Stathacos, who started the Gallery Shop at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and went on to help artists market their items in museum stores across the nation, died Sept. 25 in Sudbury, Mass. She was 91.

Born Leta Karrys in Toronto, the daughter of Greek immigrants to Canada, she grew up speaking Greek and English. Her mother had been a French teacher in Greece, and her father founded a candy and tobacco wholesale company.

She attended Havergal College, an independent day and boarding school for girls in Toronto, from kindergarten through grade 13. After a year of studying art and archeology at the University of Toronto, on Aug. 30, 1950, she married Dean C. Stathacos, to whom she had become engaged six weeks after they met at a Greek Ahepa dance in Buffalo.

During the 1960s, Mrs. Stathacos worked as a gift buyer and fashion coordinator for the Miles Gardner for Children shop. She also was a consultant to Mabel Danahy, an upscale women's clothing store, where she oversaw fundraising fashion shows. For one of them that benefitted Children's Hospital, she brought noted designer Bill Blass to Buffalo.

In 1973, she co-founded Wonder Woman Employment Agency with Nancy Bakay and Betsy Hopkins. The three of them used their many social and business connections to introduce their women clients to business owners, company executives and government officials.

Two years later, she left to start the Gallery Shop at the Albright-Knox, serving as coordinator of marketing, manager and buyer. She became active in the Museum Store Association, where she served as vice president from 1981 to 1983 and was a board member for many years. Known as "The Grande Dame of Museum Stores," she was honored by the organization in 2007 with an award for outstanding service.

Mrs. Stathacos visited China as a representative of museums among a delegation of book sellers and publishers and compiled her impressions in "Inside China – Letters from Leta," which became a feature article in The Buffalo News Magazine in October 1978.

She led a delegation of museum store professionals to China in 1981 and developed an enduring love of Chinese arts and crafts.

She was a consultant to museums in the late 1980s and 1990s, sat on several boards and helped young artists develop items for sale through a company she founded, Artobjects Unlimited Inc., which represented their products nationally and internationally.

She ran a two-week seminar on marketing in Cairo, Egypt, under a UNESCO fellowship.

She and her husband, an attorney and State Supreme Court justice, lived in Kenmore and Snyder before becoming residents of Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood in 1970. Following his death in December 2009, she moved to Lincoln, Mass., to be close to her grandchildren.

In her senior community, The Commons, she served on the art committee and the resident marketing team and continued to visit family and friends in Buffalo and Athens, Greece.

She was a former member of the Junior League of Buffalo and served as its president.

A lifelong hockey fan, she had season tickets to Toronto Maple Leafs games from the age of 9 until she moved to Buffalo. When the Sabres were established, she took her husband to Memorial Auditorium, walked through the arena, checked the view from various places and reserved season seats next to the Zamboni entrance.

Survivors include two daughters, Chrysanne Stathacos and Alexa Crowe; a brother, Thanos G. D. Karrys; and two grandchildren.

A funeral liturgy service was held Oct. 3 in the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 146 W. Utica St.