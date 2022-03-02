Leslie Shuman Kramer, 60, leader in Jewish organizations locally and nationally

A 1979 graduate of Williamsville East High School, she first visited Israel on a family trip when she was 13. She then convinced her parents to send her back for an entire summer the following year, when she lived on a kibbutz and got to know cousins who had emigrated from Ukraine.

While earning a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, she spent her junior year at Tel Aviv University and became fluent in Hebrew. She returned to Israel after college and worked entry-level jobs for more than a year, then decided to pursue a career in law.

She enrolled at the University at Buffalo Law School and, after graduating, moved to Chicago, where she worked as a bankruptcy attorney and was a member of the Chicago Jewish Federation’s Young Leadership Board.

She returned to Buffalo in the mid-1990s and joined the firm that is now Gross, Shuman, where her father was a partner. She and her husband, president of Luminescent Systems, a subsidiary of Astronics Inc., were married in 1996.

Mrs. Kramer stepped away from practicing law when her children arrived and devoted herself to volunteer work.

“If she felt strongly about something and someone asked her to do it, she’d go for it,” her husband said.