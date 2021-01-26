Leonore 'Lee' Lambert, 93, singer and matriarch of a musical family

May 22, 1927 – Dec. 21, 2020

Lee Lambert was almost always singing. And when she wasn’t singing, more often than not, she was encouraging other people to sing.

At Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in East Aurora, she directed the choir and folk group. She was a parts coach for barbershop quartets and sang in the Sweet Adelines. She was founder and director of the Senior Notes singing group in the East Aurora Senior Center.

With her husband Lou, she was a volunteer singalong leader once a week from 1981 to 2000 at Aurora Park Nursing Home, now Absolut Care in East Aurora. She also was active with the Village Singers in East Aurora and the Orchard Park Chorale.

Her daughter Marlena Lambert wrote that she had a “passion for all things musical, whether it was singing, dancing, playing piano or hearing drums, winds or string instruments. She was thrilled by it all (if it was ‘good’ and if it needed coaching, she was quick to point out just how it could be improved). Whether a small family gathering or a church hall or a choral concert, whether singing herself or directing others, she gave it her all.”

“She had a song for everything,” said another daughter, Caroline Fulkerson. “Say a word and she’d break into song about it.”