Nov. 15, 1929 – April 16, 2023

The explosion at Bell Aerospace in Wheatfield on the morning of Jan. 30, 1961, could be heard miles away.

Chemists and engineers had been doing an analysis on solid fuel rocket propellants. Five of them were injured.

Most seriously hurt was research chemist Leonard D. Nasiak, who was handling a vial of chemicals that blew up. He suffered third-degree burns and temporarily lost his sight and hearing. Both of his arms had to be amputated below the elbows.

Six months later, he was back full time at Bell with artificial hands. He continued researching and developing solid rocket propellants, work that played an important role in launching the Saturn V rocket to the moon. His efforts gained him national recognition in science magazines.

With help from the company, which gave him a lab assistant for routine experiments and two days a week off with pay, he completed his doctorate in chemistry at the University at Buffalo and became Bell's director of internal research and development in chemistry. He retired in 1995.

Dr. Nasiak died April 16 in Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville after a long period of declining health. He was 93.

Born in Buffalo, the son of Polish immigrants, he was salutatorian of his class at Emerson Vocational High School, then attended Erie County Technical Institute, now SUNY Erie Community College, receiving an associate degree as a tool and die maker through a program with UB.

Drafted into the Army during the Korean War, he returned to attend UB on the GI Bill and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry.

Dr. Nasiak won custody of his three children after a divorce in the mid-1970s and was honored as Single Parent of the Year in 1977 by Parents Without Partners.

A longtime parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, he was a founding member of its St. Vincent de Paul Society, spearheading its annual clothing drives, regularly visited the sick in hospitals and volunteered as an assistant Boy Scout leader.

He served on the President's Advisory Council at UB and was a member of the board of directors of the Polish Arts Club of Buffalo.

He enjoyed camping with his family at Letchworth State Park and traveling, visiting 49 of the 50 states.

"He was friendly to anyone he met, who marveled at his maneuvering abilities, whether grocery shopping locally or traveling across the world with his family," his daughter Michelle Helfer said.

"I don't believe I have a handicap," he told Buffalo Courier-Express reporter Rita Smith in 1977. "No way does it deter me from doing almost anything I want to."

"He cleaned the house, cut his own lawn, did the laundry and made us dinner, all without two hands,” his daughter said. “He had a special ring on his steering wheel for driving. He proved that he could do anything he wanted to, except button the top button of his shirt and tie a tie. He always wore clip-ons."

A longtime Amherst resident, he survived surgery for pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 without complications, but then developed a rare neuromuscular disorder that left him unable to walk. He moved to Beechwood six years ago, served on the Residents Council and continued reading, writing and talking about science.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Helfer and Lisa Longley; a son, Michael; and eight grandchildren. His former wife, Geraldine Mundt-Nasiak, died in November 2022.

A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.