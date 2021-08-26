Leo R. Henry, 90, was Tuscarora Nation chief for 54 years

"I had a chance to go to Cornell after I graduated but when I found out it was an agricultural school I wasn’t interested," he told Angela Jonathan. After working for a few years on the farm of his uncle Ernest Henry, he said, "I said no thanks to Cornell; I didn’t want the long hours of a farmer."

Chief Henry joined the Marine Corps in 1952, and after basic training, volunteered to go to Korea. "The Korean War was still going on and I saw some fighting," he said. He was also stationed on an island near Puerto Rico, working as a wireman, installing and maintaining electrical power systems. He later worked as an aide to an officer.

He married Jeanne Smith on Aug. 27, 1954.

He became an electrician, working first at Stauffer Chemical Co. in Lewiston, then at Carborundum Co., which was later purchased by Saint-Gobain. He retired from Saint-Gobain in the 1990s.

"I never ever grew up thinking I was going to be a chief," he told Jonathan. As is customary, he was selected for the post by his aunt, Doris Hudson, Turtle Clan mother.

"I told her to give me a week to think it over," Chief Henry said. "She gave me a day. My wife Jeanne told me it was up to me to decide what I wanted to do and when I made my decision she supported me until her final days."