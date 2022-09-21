Leo J. Fallon, 95, retired State Appellate Court judge, Hamburg supervisor

Dec. 15, 1926 – Sept. 17, 2022

Leo J. Fallon, a retired State Appellate Court judge and former Hamburg town supervisor, died after a short period of declining health Sept. 17, the same day as his colleague on the Appellate Court, Jerome C. Gorski. He was 95.

Born in Buffalo, one of seven children, he grew up in Hamburg, where he attended SS. Peter and Paul School and graduated from Hamburg High School in 1944.

Mr. Fallon then enlisted in the Army Air Corps, was stationed with occupying forces in Italy and attained the rank of staff sergeant. Returning from service, he enrolled at St. Bonaventure University, graduating cum laude in 1950.

At Cornell University Law School, he was chosen for the Board of Editors of the Cornell Law Quarterly, was elected to the Order of the Coif and graduated with distinction in 1953.

Admitted into practice in November 1953, he served for three years as an assistant U.S. Attorney, and in 1958 became a partner in the firm of Offerman, Fallon, Mahoney and Cassano.

Mr. Fallon was elected Hamburg village justice in 1960, served for 12 years and won election as Hamburg town supervisor in 1972.

Serving five two-year terms as supervisor, he was instrumental in obtaining state and federal funding to build waste water treatment plants. For his efforts, he was elected as the first chairman of the Southtowns Sewer Agency.

Mr. Fallon was Western New York campaign chairman for Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1982 and was elected to a 14-year term on State Supreme Court in 1986. One of his more notable cases involved issuing an injunction in 1988 that wound up barring TV meteorologist Don Paul from appearing on WGRZ for nearly three months because of a non-compete clause in his contract after he left his job at WIVB.

In 1992, he was appointed to the Appellate Division's Fourth Department as an associate justice, serving until 1998, when he returned to the trial bench. After stepping down from the court in 2000, he became counsel to his former law firm, which now was Offerman, Cassano, Greco and Slisz. He then became a judicial hearing officer for the Eighth Judicial District.

A longtime member of the Rotary Club of Hamburg, Mr. Fallon had been an Amherst resident since 2007.

He was honored with the Guadete Medal from St. Bonaventure University in 1998 and was inducted onto the Hamburg Alumni Foundation's Wall of Fame in 2014.

He met his wife, the former Johanna M. Gaske, when a friend took her to the Hamburg Little Theater to watch the rehearsal of a play in which he was appearing. They were married Nov. 26, 1954. She died in 2021.

Survivors include five sons, Michael, Paul, Peter, Timothy and Christopher; a daughter, Sarah; a sister, Mary Joy Manning; and two grandchildren.

A wake service will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive at Hopkins Road, Amherst.