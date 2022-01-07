Lee Smith, 88, small-businessman who made it big on Fillmore Avenue

In the 1980s, he expanded his mini-empire across the street with Lee's Car Wash. According to Cooperwood, Mr. Smith also owned several private residences on Fillmore Avenue at various times.

"He probably owned 75% of that block at one point," Cooperwood said.

In a 2001 feature story in The News, Mr. Smith explained the genesis of each of his businesses.

He noted that when the building next door to his barbecue takeout restaurant opened up, Mr. Smith saw the potential synergy.

"When people drink, they want something to eat," he told Staff Reporter Jane Kwiatkowski.

The phone behind his bar provided a direct line to his takeout barbecue restaurant, so a customer could place an order for a steaming pile of ribs from next door. Mr. Smith never had to get off the bar stool, and his cash register stayed full.

When the car repair place across the street closed, it opened another avenue for Mr. Smith. He bought the building and opened a hand car wash. The investment was a union of altruism and self-interest. Bethlehem Steel was about to close and he wanted to provide some of the laid off workers with a new job, according to the article.