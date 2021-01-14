Lee Frost, 93, former WKBW-TV photographer

Feb. 12, 1927 – Dec. 25, 2020

Lee Frost was an Army infantryman in the early days of the Korean War and was riding a train in Japan when he overheard a conversation among some senior officers. They were talking about how they needed a photographer.

“He said, ‘I’m a photographer,’ ” his wife, Michele, said, "and the next day he was transferred to the Engineer Corps.”

He flew on reconnaissance missions over North Korea and drove solo in a Jeep across enemy lines to take photos.

“Sometimes he would have to process photos in a creek at night,” his wife said. “He also ran movies for the troops. He would set up the films and run the theater. He had such versatility.”

Mr. Frost went on to be a photographer for WKBW-TV.

He died Dec. 25 from complications as he was recovering from Covid-19. He was 93.

Born in Buffalo, he was the oldest of five children in a family that had three farms in southern Erie County and northern Cattaraugus County.

The one outside Gowanda included land in four townships, his wife said, and the house he grew up in there had been a stop for the Wells Fargo Express Co.