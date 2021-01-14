Lee Frost, 93, former WKBW-TV photographer

Feb. 12, 1927 – Dec. 25, 2020
Lee Frost was an Army infantryman in the early days of the Korean War and was riding a train in Japan when he overheard a conversation among some senior officers. They were talking about how they needed a photographer.
“He said, ‘I’m a photographer,’ ” his wife, Michele, said, "and the next day he was transferred to the Engineer Corps.”
He flew on reconnaissance missions over North Korea and drove solo in a Jeep across enemy lines to take photos.
“Sometimes he would have to process photos in a creek at night,” his wife said. “He also ran movies for the troops. He would set up the films and run the theater. He had such versatility.”
Mr. Frost went on to be a photographer for WKBW-TV.
He died Dec. 25 from complications as he was recovering from Covid-19. He was 93.
Born in Buffalo, he was the oldest of five children in a family that had three farms in southern Erie County and northern Cattaraugus County.
The one outside Gowanda included land in four townships, his wife said, and the house he grew up in there had been a stop for the Wells Fargo Express Co.
He managed the farm’s fruit and vegetable stand and left Gowanda High School after his freshman year to assist his mother in farming after his father went to serve in World War II.
He accompanied his mother to Buffalo to deliver produce to stores and restaurants, and during those trips he befriended a professional photographer, who encouraged his interest in picture-taking.
Returning from the Army, he worked for commercial photographer Sherwin Greenberg, then joined WKBW-TV not long after it went on the air in 1958.
He was primarily a still photographer for the station, taking portraits of the station’s on-air personalities and celebrity visitors. He also created backdrops for the station’s live commercials and locally produced programs.
He retired when the station was sold to Queen City Broadcasting in 1986.
He met his wife, the former Michele Bernosky, at WKBW, where she was executive secretary to the general manager. She later became supervisor of the design department at L. L. Berger department store.
Before moving to Buffalo, Mr. Frost lived in West Seneca, where he befriended artist Charles Burchfield and took photographs of his paintings for catalogs.
“Charles Burchfield said Lee was the only photographer who could capture his art,” his wife said.
In retirement, Mr. Frost combined his love of photography and custom picture-framing, providing items for an art distributor who had clients nationwide. Many examples of his work can be found in medical offices, commercial buildings and private collections.
He had a passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing large meals for family, friends and neighbors.
He “welcomed everyone around the kitchen table,” his daughter Autumn Frost said. “One of his great joys in life was a cup of good coffee with sugar and half-and-half, shared with friends.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Lee Jr., David and Elliott; four daughters, Melanie Moll, Nadine Mace, Autumn Frost and Olivia Frost; a sister, Joan Kankiewicz; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.