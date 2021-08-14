Lawrence R. Brenton, 85, former Williamsville mayor, railroad engineer

March 1, 1936 – July 26, 2021

When the election results were announced in Williamsville Village Hall in 1991 showing that Mayor Lawrence R. Brenton had lost his bid for a second term by 19 votes, The Buffalo News reported that his opponent, Ronald W. Daniels, shook his hand and said, “This certainly isn’t what you’d call a mandate.”

“Yes it is,” Mr. Brenton replied with a grin. “It’s a mandate for me to get on with the rest of my life.”

But after eight years as a village trustee, two of them as deputy mayor, and four years in the mayor’s office, he didn’t see fit to abandon Village Hall completely. He continued to attend Village Board meetings and offer his advice during comment periods.

In 2019, his photo appeared on the village’s Facebook page, sitting at the executive desk during a visit to Mayor Deb Rogers in her office. The caption noted that the desk had been purchased when he was mayor.

He died July 26 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Academy Street Elementary School in Williamsville and graduated in 1953 from Williamsville High School, where he played guard on the varsity football team.