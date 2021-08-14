Lawrence R. Brenton, 85, former Williamsville mayor, railroad engineer

March 1, 1936 – July 26, 2021
When the election results were announced in Williamsville Village Hall in 1991 showing that Mayor Lawrence R. Brenton had lost his bid for a second term by 19 votes, The Buffalo News reported that his opponent, Ronald W. Daniels, shook his hand and said, “This certainly isn’t what you’d call a mandate.”
“Yes it is,” Mr. Brenton replied with a grin. “It’s a mandate for me to get on with the rest of my life.”
But after eight years as a village trustee, two of them as deputy mayor, and four years in the mayor’s office, he didn’t see fit to abandon Village Hall completely. He continued to attend Village Board meetings and offer his advice during comment periods.
In 2019, his photo appeared on the village’s Facebook page, sitting at the executive desk during a visit to Mayor Deb Rogers in her office. The caption noted that the desk had been purchased when he was mayor.
He died July 26 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. He was 85.
Born in Buffalo, he attended Academy Street Elementary School in Williamsville and graduated in 1953 from Williamsville High School, where he played guard on the varsity football team.
Inspired by his grandfather Chandler Hea, an engineer, Mr. Brenton became a railroad man, working as engineer for Conrail, now CSX, on trains between Buffalo and Albany. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Engineers and was active on the company’s health and safety committee.
After he retired in 1998, he was deeply involved in fundraising and restoration at the Williamsville Lehigh Valley Depot and was a member of the Western New York Railroad Historical Society.
A strong believer in community service, he was a member of the village Youth Board and Planning Board in the 1970s before he was elected a trustee in 1979.
During his term as mayor, the village’s sidewalks were rehabilitated, Main Street was beautified, the Lehigh Valley Memory Trail park was developed, a new pavilion was built in Island Park and municipal garbage collection and a recycling program were started.
Defending him from critics in a letter to The News in 1989, village resident Maryann Avery, who said she attended most Village Board meetings, declared: “I’ve come to the conclusion that – regardless of how I feel about one or another of his votes – Mayor Brenton is a thoughtful, honest and prudent man.”
His first wife, the former Marjorie Dalton, died in 1986. He met the former Stephanie Anderson, health and wellness coordinator for Allied Signal Corp., now Honeywell Corp., in the gym at the Village Glen and they were married in 1998. In recent years, they spent winters in Arizona.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Lawrence Jr. and Brett; a sister, Gladys Fitzsimmons; and six grandchildren. A daughter, Laurie Brenton, died June 3.
Services were private.