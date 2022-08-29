Lawrence E. Rokitka, 72, lung transplant recipient and volunteer firefighter

Sept. 3, 1949 - Aug. 25, 2022

Lawrence E. Rokitka was born in September, but he and his family celebrated his birthday every year since 1998 on June 28.

That’s the day he received a second lease on life thanks to a lung transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Pulmonary fibrosis brought on by lupus had destroyed his left lung almost completely, and damaged parts of his right one, making him critically ill for four years.

Surgeons used the healthy lung of a 21-year-old man who had died in a car accident to extend Mr. Rokitka’s life, which continued for 24 years after the transplant surgery.

Mr. Rokitka, an electrician who also held jobs with New York State and the Town of Cheektowaga and volunteered as a firefighter for 53 years with Doyle Hose Co. No. 2 in Cheektowaga, died Thursday in Mercy Hospital at age 72. His transplanted lung was still working, but he had been battling other health issues in recent months, according to his wife of 47 years, Norine.

“He lived a life of service, and he was so quiet about it and humble,” she said.

After the transplant, Mr. Rokitka "had a few scares" with his body rejecting the new lung, but doctors were able to figure out the right combination of medicines to combat the rejection, "and then he just got better and better," his wife said.

Mr. Rokitka attended Our Lady of Czestochowa parochial school and graduated from Hutchinson Central Technical High School. He earned an associate degree from Erie Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Empire State College. He was part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for many years and later landed a job as superintendent of the New York State Office of General Services in Buffalo.

Known as “Larry” to family and a legion of friends, Mr. Rokitka often spent his free time assisting people in the community, either through his firefighting duties or as a leader in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.

He was a parish trustee and spent more than 30 years as Doyle Hose Co. No. 2 secretary and unofficial historian.

When Mr. Rokitka had to quit the state job due to illness, the community rallied around him with fundraisers to help defray costs associated with the transplant surgery.

Norine Rokitka said her husband never forgot those kindnesses and was grateful everyday for his family and friends – and for the organ donation that saved his life, allowing him to attend his children’s weddings and be a proud and active grandfather to five grandchildren.

Mr. Rokitka returned to work as a Cheektowaga housing inspector for about 10 years when he was healthy again.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Andrew; a daughter, Mary Beth Powell; four grandsons and one granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton Street, Cheektowaga.