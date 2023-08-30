LaVerne F. Sevilla, of Cheektowaga, a World War II veteran who was active in service-related organizations, died Aug. 24 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 98.

Born in Warsaw, an only child, he was a 1942 graduate of Warsaw Central High School and joined the Army Air Corps in 1943. He served with the Eighth Air Force 491st Bombardment Group as an armorer, loading weapons onto B-24 bombers in preparation for their missions over Europe. Among his many medals and awards was the European Theater of Operations Medal with five bronze battle stars.

Returning from service, he worked for the Twin Coach Co. and earned a business degree from the University of Buffalo. He was a production and inventory control manager for Gemcor for 25 years before retiring in 1979. He was a member of the American Production and Inventory Control Society and the American Management Society.

As a young man, he played the alto saxophone and clarinet in swing bands throughout the area. During his military service, he also performed in bands for USO shows in Europe.

He was a member of Walter Klein Post 432, American Legion, in Warsaw and was a charter member of Warsaw's Memorial Post 4823, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also was a member of the Second Air Division Association and the Eighth Air Force 491st Bomb Group Association and a life member of the International Fraternity of Delta Sigma Pi.

Survivors include two sons, Steven and Randall; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His wife of 66 years, the former Nancy A. Lucas, a dental hygienist, died in 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 30 in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Warsaw.