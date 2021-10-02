Laura D. Stockburger, 66, ultrasound technician in Falls for decades

June 28, 1955 – Sept. 29, 2021
Laura Denise Stockburger started out as an X-ray technician at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in 1977, but after a few years, the hospital began offering ultrasounds and called on her to perform the scans.
"She was picked to do ultrasounds, this new technology," said her husband, Keith Stockburger.
Eventually, her supervisor in the imaging department gave her a nickname, "Tornado," for her speed and thoroughness.
"She was very dutiful and quick on her job, and always did it right," her husband said.
She retired from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in 2017 as senior ultrasound technologist. She was so close with what her husband called her "work family" that a co-worker's three children called her "Grandma Laura."
Mrs. Stockburger died Sept. 29 in Erie County Medical Center from complications that followed an ankle injury in July. The North Tonawanda resident was 66.
Born in Niagara Falls, the youngest of five children of John and Doris Holinka, she attended Madonna High School for two years, then graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1973. She earned an associate's degree from Niagara County Community College in 1975.
After graduating from the School of Radiologic Technology at Niagara Falls Memorial in 1977, she immediately began to work in the hospital's X-ray department, then switched to ultrasound, a challenge she relished, her husband said.
She spent most of the first years doing ultrasounds on pregnant women, but branched out to cardiac and circulatory system scans. During her career, the hospital sent Mrs. Stockburger to conferences all over the country to learn new techniques and technology.
"She was gentle and very skilled at her job," Keith Stockburger said. "She made the patients feel comfortable."
She met her husband-to-be in 1975, when he took a second job as a cook in the Pizza Hut on Pine Avenue, where she was a server. One afternoon she came into the kitchen, leaned against the cooler and asked him, "What are you doing next weekend?" He said, "Nothing," and she replied, "Well, do you want to do something next Saturday?"
Their first date was at the Club 747 near the airport in Cheektowaga, a disco that resembled the interior of a Boeing 747 jetliner.
"That's where it all started," her husband said.
After they had been married for about five years, Mrs. Stockburger told her husband that the week before she asked him out, she brought her sister into the Pizza Hut to take a look at him.
"I guess her sister gave her OK," Keith Stockburger said, chuckling. "I knew nothing about this."
They were married on Nov. 19, 1977, in the Crown and Anchor Restaurant on Pine Avenue, and raised two sons.
In retirement, they traveled a bit to visit family, but mostly stayed close to home to care for their three Jack Russell terriers. In 1994, they acquired their first Jack Russell, the runt of his litter.
Mrs. Stockburger was an excellent baker, her husband said, using many recipes that his mother had passed down. She enjoyed baking for family, friends and bake sales.
She was generous and always willing to help others, Keith Stockburger said.
She was active in her church, Our Lady of Czestochowa in North Tonawanda, making pierogi, counting the collection and serving on the church's Finance Committee.
She looked forward to assisting with Friday fish fry sales for Gratwick Hose Volunteer Fire Company, where her husband is a member.
For several years, she was active in a book club with fellow readers who became close friends.
"This was all done while being a Type 1 diabetic since she was 11 years old," Keith Stockburger said.
Mrs. Stockburger was one of the first in the state to wear an insulin pump, he added.
Survivors also include two sons, Jeffrey and David; a sister, Marie Schroeder; and two brothers, Michael Holinka and John Holinka.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Fretthold Funeral Home, 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Road, North Tonawanda.