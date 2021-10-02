Laura D. Stockburger, 66, ultrasound technician in Falls for decades

After graduating from the School of Radiologic Technology at Niagara Falls Memorial in 1977, she immediately began to work in the hospital's X-ray department, then switched to ultrasound, a challenge she relished, her husband said.

She spent most of the first years doing ultrasounds on pregnant women, but branched out to cardiac and circulatory system scans. During her career, the hospital sent Mrs. Stockburger to conferences all over the country to learn new techniques and technology.

"She was gentle and very skilled at her job," Keith Stockburger said. "She made the patients feel comfortable."

She met her husband-to-be in 1975, when he took a second job as a cook in the Pizza Hut on Pine Avenue, where she was a server. One afternoon she came into the kitchen, leaned against the cooler and asked him, "What are you doing next weekend?" He said, "Nothing," and she replied, "Well, do you want to do something next Saturday?"

Their first date was at the Club 747 near the airport in Cheektowaga, a disco that resembled the interior of a Boeing 747 jetliner.

"That's where it all started," her husband said.