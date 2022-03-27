Kurt T. Sajda, 74, confidential law clerk for two State Supreme Court justices

Mr. Sajda was regarded as a “renaissance lawyer” because of his experience in criminal defense, prosecution and civil law.

“Judge Kasler had all criminal cases,” Justice Glownia said, “and I was doing all civil cases. He made the transition. He had sense of reality. He could assess a situation and know how to deal with it.”

“Kurt had a rare talent for negotiating cases and having each side of the dispute think that the settlement was their idea,” said his wife of 29 years, Amy J. Goldstein, who also is an attorney.

He was a member of the Erie County Bar Association and served as president of the Advocates’ Club of Western New York.

A runner in his younger years, he took part in several marathons. He acquired 60 acres in Allegany County and, with the help of his best friend Ed Pawenski and others, built a hunting cabin there. In retirement, he devoted his time to golfing, hunting and home improvement projects and was a mentor to Pawenski’s son Andrew as he was starting his career as a lawyer.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Jonathan E.; a brother, Donald; a sister, Kim Harrington; and a granddaughter.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

