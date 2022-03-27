 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kurt T. Sajda, 74, confidential law clerk for two State Supreme Court justices
Kurt T. Sajda, 74, confidential law clerk for two State Supreme Court justices

Kurt T. Sajda

Dec. 21, 1947 – March 24, 2022

Kurt T. Sajda, attorney and confidential law clerk for two State Supreme Court justices, died March 24 at his home in Buffalo. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children and son of a Buffalo firefighter, he grew up in Black Rock. He was an honor student and Student Council member at Cardinal Dougherty High School, where he graduated in 1965, and was one of two Buffalo boys chosen by Bishop James A. McNulty to go to Ecuador for two months as an exchange student.

He completed his undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo, was drafted and served in the Army National Guard. He held a full-time job at Arcata Graphics as a forklift driver while attending UB Law School and earned his juris doctor degree in 1974.

After starting in private practice, he became an appellate attorney for the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, working under future Supreme Court Judge Penny M. Wolfgang, then prosecuted major felony cases as an assistant Erie County district attorney.

One of the judges before whom he argued cases, State Supreme Court Justice Theodore Kasler, hired him as his confidential law clerk in the mid 1980s. When Justice Kasler retired in 1993, Mr. Sajda took a similar position with State Supreme Court Justice Joseph R. Glownia. He retired in 2010.

Mr. Sajda was regarded as a “renaissance lawyer” because of his experience in criminal defense, prosecution and civil law.

“Judge Kasler had all criminal cases,” Justice Glownia said, “and I was doing all civil cases. He made the transition. He had sense of reality. He could assess a situation and know how to deal with it.”

“Kurt had a rare talent for negotiating cases and having each side of the dispute think that the settlement was their idea,” said his wife of 29 years, Amy J. Goldstein, who also is an attorney.

He was a member of the Erie County Bar Association and served as president of the Advocates’ Club of Western New York.

A runner in his younger years, he took part in several marathons. He acquired 60 acres in Allegany County and, with the help of his best friend Ed Pawenski and others, built a hunting cabin there. In retirement, he devoted his time to golfing, hunting and home improvement projects and was a mentor to Pawenski’s son Andrew as he was starting his career as a lawyer.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Jonathan E.; a brother, Donald; a sister, Kim Harrington; and a granddaughter.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

