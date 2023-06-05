March 3, 1951 – May 6, 2023

Kristina Young, who pursued a varied career in health care as an epidemiologist, administrator, management consultant, university instructor and co-author of a widely used college textbook, died May 6 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. She was 72.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two children, Kristina Maria Young attended St. Bartholomew's School. At Mount St. Joseph Academy, where she graduated in 1969, she received an award for academic excellence in German and was a member of the school’s "It's Academic" team that competed on Channel 4.

While taking pre-med studies at Canisius College, she posted a perfect 4.0 average, but was unable to gain acceptance at medical school after completing her bachelor's degree in 1973. She took graduate courses at the University at Buffalo and received a master's degree in epidemiology in 1985. She was a member of the Tri-Beta National Biology Honor Society.

Her first job was as an assistant epidemiologist in the communicable disease branch of the Erie County Health Department, where her study of flu and other epidemics in Buffalo led to an involvement with well clinics and prenatal and infant care.

Ms. Young served for a time as acting director of Family Planning Services for the county, then in 1981 became executive director of Planned Parenthood of Buffalo, where she oversaw the opening of two satellite clinics. In 1987, she was named director of the Millard Fillmore Health, Education and Research Foundation, and led a capital campaign to remodel and expand Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst.

She was vice president for research and development at Millard Fillmore when she left to become vice president of Integrated Care, a liaison organization between what was then Buffalo General Hospital and Health Care Plan.

“She’d hang around for five years and build things up,” her brother Jay Young said, “then off she’d go.”

In 1996, Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, now Bryant & Stratton College, named her president of its subsidiary, the Center for Professional Advancement, where she developed a new program of corporate training. She left in 1998 to start a consulting firm, Kristina M. Young and Associates Inc., which specialized in organization and management training.

She and her adviser and mentor at UB, Dr. Harry Sultz, professor of social and preventive medicine, wrote a textbook, "Health Care USA: Understanding Its Organization and Delivery," which is assigned in hundreds of colleges and universities and is continually updated. First published in 1997, it now is in its tenth edition.

While consulting and writing, she taught at Canisius College and was a clinical assistant professor in UB's Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health, where she helped develop a master's degree program in public health. She also led a project that assessed cultural competency in health clinics serving refugees in Buffalo. She retired from teaching and consulting in 2015.

For five years, she also was chief executive officer of the Western New York Health Alliance, which administers millions of dollars in grants to improve health care and coordinates the health commissioners of the eight WNY counties.

Ms. Young volunteered extensively and served on the boards of directors of numerous community organizations, including Child and Family Services, Gerard Place, Community Mental Health Counseling and the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. As a volunteer for the Catholic Guild for the Blind, she rewrote its bylaws and mission statement.

In a message on Facebook following her death, David Zapfel, president and CEO of Gerard Place, wrote: "Her expertise in strategic planning, board recruitment and governance made Gerard Place stronger. Her compassion and dedication to the poor and underserved in our community were exhibited by the numerous boards she served on."

A Clarence resident, Ms. Young was the leader of a community group, the Taxpayers Committee for Responsible Neighborhood Planning, which unsuccessfully opposed a subdivision development in 2000. Her brother said she turned down suggestions to run for town supervisor.

She received many awards for her volunteer and community work. Womanfocus honored her with the Joan A. Levine Award for outstanding service to women in 1997. She was chosen as a State Senate Woman of Distinction in 2008. This year she was given the John N. Walsh Board Appreciation Award from Child and Family Services for her 35 years on the board of directors, where she served as chair, vice chair and secretary.

In retirement, she completed therapy dog training and SPCA Paws for Love certification with her dog Buster, a coon hound and Australian shepherd mix she found at a shelter in Allegany County in 2016.

Before the pandemic shutdown, she and Buster went to nursing facilities, hospitals, funeral homes and Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and were able to resume visits in late 2021.

In addition to her brother Jay, a retired Buffalo police detective, survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass was offered May 13 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Swormville.