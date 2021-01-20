Kirsten M. Milbrath, 92, longtime director of Amherst Senior Services

Kirsten M. Milbrath was born in Brooklyn to Norwegian immigrants, but the Great Depression forced her father to move his family back home when she was a baby.

Then, in the spring of 1940, the Nazis invaded their country.

But while she suffered fear, danger and starvation – she refused to eat oatmeal after the war, said her daughter, Linda Rinaldo – Milbrath also absorbed the principles that inspired her life of service.

"She was raised to not only respect her elders but revere them," said her daughter, describing the love her mother had for her grandparents. "She brought that respect to her job" – 16 years with the Town of Amherst's Services for the Aging, including 14 years as director.

Kirsten Milbrath, 92, died of Covid-19 pneumonia at Canterbury Woods, Amherst.

She was born Kirsten Margrethe Oglaend in Brooklyn to Jonas B. Oglaend and Halfrid Nelson. After she was born, her father returned to Sandnas, Norway, to work in the family business, which included manufacturing bicycles.