Kevin S. Doyle, 66, attorney who went to court for people with mental disabilities

July 23, 1955 – Oct. 12, 2021
When Kevin S. Doyle followed his family’s path into the legal profession, he took the road less traveled.
After appearing in courtrooms on behalf of clients with a private law firm and a stint with the City of Buffalo as an assistant corporation counsel, he went to work for Mental Hygiene Legal Service in the Fourth Judicial Department.
“He was a very gifted trial lawyer,” his brother Vincent said. “He was very good on his feet and he was very good at oral arguments, but I think he wanted to work with a more needy population and that fulfilled that need for him. He helped hundreds of people navigate through the legal system.”
He died Oct. 12 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after a 15-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
Born in Buffalo, Kevin Sean Doyle was the son of Vincent E. Doyle Jr., chief administrative judge for the State Supreme Court Eighth Judicial District. He attended St. Mark’s School and was a 1973 graduate of the Nichols School, where he edited the school’s literary magazine.
By then, he had developed a lifelong love for creative writing, especially poetry, which he continued to write all his life. He enrolled in the University of Iowa, attracted by its prestigious Iowa Writers Workshop, then returned to attend the University at Buffalo.
For his senior project at UB, he proposed to learn the difficult language of the country of Wales, where his mother was born. Finding no one at the university who knew Welsh, he taught himself how to speak it and write it, consulting frequently with relatives overseas.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in applied linguistics, Mr. Doyle then went to Washington, D.C. Through Buffalo-born doorkeeper for the U.S. House of Representatives James T. Molloy, who had worked with his father, he gained a position with the House Select Committee on Assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He later worked for the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.
“He was a guy with a lot of different interests and he had a tremendous intellect,” his brother Vincent said. “That fit his interests.”
After several years in the nation’s capitol, however, he decided he would rather live in his hometown. He came back to attend UB Law School, was co-president of the Hibernian Law Society, and graduated in 1991. He first was associated with the law firm Damon & Morey and then with the Buffalo corporation counsel’s office.
In 1997, Mr. Doyle joined the Mental Hygiene Legal Service, a state agency that advocates and litigates on behalf of people who receive services for mental or developmental disabilities. Over two decades, he met with clients in various mental health facilities and appeared on their behalf in court. He also gave presentations to professional groups on effective legal writing. He retired in 2016.
An avid fisherman, he fished lakes across New York State and Ontario, especially in the Adirondacks.
He was a longtime coach for youth baseball, softball and basketball leagues in Shoshone Park, encouraging his teams to multiple championships.
An amateur genealogist, he traveled to remote places to study official records and visit cemeteries to trace his family’s history. He also was a music and film buff and a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Mary Etta Scaglione; two daughters, Emily Doyle and Anna Doyle; two sons, Eamon and Owen; his mother, Joan Whitehead Doyle; a sister, Megan Battaglia; and two brothers, Brian and Vincent III, both lawyers.
Services, which included two poems he had written, were held Wednesday Oct. 20 in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.