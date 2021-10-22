Kevin S. Doyle, 66, attorney who went to court for people with mental disabilities

For his senior project at UB, he proposed to learn the difficult language of the country of Wales, where his mother was born. Finding no one at the university who knew Welsh, he taught himself how to speak it and write it, consulting frequently with relatives overseas.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in applied linguistics, Mr. Doyle then went to Washington, D.C. Through Buffalo-born doorkeeper for the U.S. House of Representatives James T. Molloy, who had worked with his father, he gained a position with the House Select Committee on Assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He later worked for the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

“He was a guy with a lot of different interests and he had a tremendous intellect,” his brother Vincent said. “That fit his interests.”

After several years in the nation’s capitol, however, he decided he would rather live in his hometown. He came back to attend UB Law School, was co-president of the Hibernian Law Society, and graduated in 1991. He first was associated with the law firm Damon & Morey and then with the Buffalo corporation counsel’s office.