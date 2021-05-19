Kenneth L. Malick, 101, retired sales manager loved theater, jazz

Jan. 12, 1920 – May 7, 2021
During his century of life, Kenneth L. Malick filled his days with family, friends, music, sports and adventure.
"I think he would have enjoyed a life in the theater, flying a jet, coaching a football team, or playing with a jazz band … but he actually got the chance to do all of it," said his daughter Wendie Malick, a well-known television and movie actor.
Mr. Malick, known as Ken, died at Fox Run in Orchard Park, where he and his wife had lived since 2015.
"His greatest accomplishment was his family," Wendie Malick said. Mr. Malick's daughter Darcie Barclay recalled that he "gave us unconditional love," attending all of his children's games, recitals and performances.
Many of their friends said they wished they had fathers like Mr. Malick, his son Scott recalled.
Mr. Malick's parents met in 1913 in Egypt, where Sarah Belle Float of Pittsburgh was working as a missionary. In 1915, she and Ayad Malick, a young Coptic Christian, returned to the United States and married. They were both ordained as Pentecostal ministers.
Mr. Malick was born in Pittsburgh, but soon the family moved to Buffalo, where he and his older sister, Grace, grew up in the house next to their parents' church, the First United Pentecostal Church on Kensington Avenue.
"Due to their strict religion, he had to take violin lessons and was barred from movies, dancing and jazz," Wendie Malick said.
At Kensington High School, Mr. Malick performed in the band, orchestra, chorus and dramatic club, and played hockey and basketball. He graduated in 1938.
He was a clerk at Linde Air Products in Niagara Falls when he enlisted in the the U.S. Army Air Corps on Dec. 11, 1941. Stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, he was a control tower operator, then trained as a navigator on the B-24 Liberator, which, his daughter said, began his "lifelong love affair with flying."
While in the service, he also took up the tenor sax, and had the chance to play with the Air Force Band.
Mr. Malick was attending the University at Buffalo on the GI Bill when he met Gloria Goold Gucker, known as "GG." "She had a bevy of suitors, but he was determined, and the most fun," Wendie Malick said. His bride-to-be had been modeling in New York, but returned to Buffalo, where they married on Aug. 17, 1948.
Through the years, Mr. Malick worked as sales manager of several companies, including Scott Aviation Co. in Lancaster, Pa.; Dustex Corp. in Buffalo; Fleet Manufacturing Co. Ltd. in Fort Erie; and Proctor and Gamble in Syracuse. He was general manager and vice president for sales for the Sharpe Audio Division of Scintrex Inc. of North Tonawanda, then, in the early 1970s, joined the Wurlitzer Co.'s North Tonawanda Division as head of new product sales development. He was also president of Antique and Classic Car Kits.
Mr. Malick also "enjoyed being in front of the camera as well as behind it," appearing in commercials and print ads, Wendie Malick said. In college, he acted in plays presented by the Blue Masques, the UB dramatic group, and later by the Amherst Players.
In the 1970s, he was vice president of the Buffalo/Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives group. He also attended management courses at the Harvard Business School and the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.
A lifelong member of the Buffalo Canoe Club, he sailed and played tennis there into his 80s. He was a past treasurer of the Kennels Yacht Club in Point Abino.
The Malicks both competed in curling for many years.
He was a founding member of the Abino Bay Stompers, who played Dixieland music many Friday nights at the Buffalo Canoe Club. A longtime admirer of jazz musician Carol McLaughlin, he was thrilled to play with his Big Band in the Colored Musicians Club.
Mr. Malick always had a convertible, usually a red one. "He drove with the top down in all seasons, as long as it wasn’t raining or snowing, often with windows up, heat on high and jazz blasting from the radio," his daughter Wendie said.
Wendie Malick said her father's secret to his long life was "PMA: positive mental attitude."
Scott Malick recalled that his father organized a family trip to California that included the Rose Bowl and AFC championship game, and took his wife to a Super Bowl for their anniversary. He often spotted for Van Miller in the Buffalo Bills broadcast booth.
Mr. Malick is survived by his wife of 72 years, GG Malick; two daughters, Wendie Malick and Darcie Barclay; a son, Scott Malick; and one granddaughter.
A memorial will be held this summer.