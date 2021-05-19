Kenneth L. Malick, 101, retired sales manager loved theater, jazz

"Due to their strict religion, he had to take violin lessons and was barred from movies, dancing and jazz," Wendie Malick said.

At Kensington High School, Mr. Malick performed in the band, orchestra, chorus and dramatic club, and played hockey and basketball. He graduated in 1938.

He was a clerk at Linde Air Products in Niagara Falls when he enlisted in the the U.S. Army Air Corps on Dec. 11, 1941. Stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, he was a control tower operator, then trained as a navigator on the B-24 Liberator, which, his daughter said, began his "lifelong love affair with flying."

While in the service, he also took up the tenor sax, and had the chance to play with the Air Force Band.

Mr. Malick was attending the University at Buffalo on the GI Bill when he met Gloria Goold Gucker, known as "GG." "She had a bevy of suitors, but he was determined, and the most fun," Wendie Malick said. His bride-to-be had been modeling in New York, but returned to Buffalo, where they married on Aug. 17, 1948.