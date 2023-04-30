May 9, 1932 – April 25, 2023

Discharged from the Air Force, Kenneth J. Fox worked briefly as a mechanic for Bell Aircraft, then decided to follow his older brother Robert into the insurance business.

Joining what was then the George G. McMahon Insurance Agency, he went on to a 45-year career there. He retired as president and CEO of the McMahon Agency Inc. in January 2002.

He died April 25 in his home in Hamburg. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, the fourth of five children and the youngest of four boys, he was a 1950 graduate of Kenmore High School and attended the University of Buffalo.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952, served as a flight engineer, was stationed in Puerto Rico and attained the rank of staff sergeant.

At the McMahon Insurance Agency, he met Anne Marie Flynn, a secretary, and they were married in 1959.

Upon McMahon's death in 1972, Mr. Fox, his brother Robert and his sister Joan became owners of the agency. He was vice president from 1972 to 1996, when he succeeded his brother as president and CEO, and was instrumental in aligning the agency with other independent insurers to form the EMS Group in 1995.

The McMahon Agency moved from Kenmore Avenue to George Urban Boulevard in Depew in 2008 and is operated by two of his sons, Kevin and Thomas, and a nephew, Nicholas J. Fox.

In retirement, Mr. Fox wintered in Venice, Fla. A longtime Depew resident, he moved to Hamburg about 15 years ago and was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.

He was avid fisherman, a lifelong Bills and Sabres fan, and enjoyed cooking, gardening and brewing beer with his youngest son.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, survivors include five sons, Timothy, Kevin, Thomas, Patrick and Christopher; two daughters, Catherine Evans and Mary Fox; his sister, Joan Fox; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His brother Robert died in 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg.