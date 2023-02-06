March 12, 1949 – Feb. 3, 2023

Ken Wilczak, whose stinging solos and powerful presence made him a legend among Buffalo's rock guitarists, died Feb. 3 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a period of declining health. He was 73.

There was no disputing his dominance on the instrument when he emerged in the mid-1970s with the group Jambo. Then with his own band, Fat Brat, in the early 1980s, he was chosen as best rock guitarist in the first two Buffalo Music Awards. He was part of the second class to be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1984.

Born Kenneth P. Wilczak in Buffalo, the oldest of three boys, he began taking accordion lessons at the age of 5 at Edwin's Music Store. He then taught himself to play "just about anything else that was lying around the school band room," he said in his Hall of Fame biography.

He settled on drums and while attending Depew High School he played professionally in a local band, the Chosen Few. Unable to take his drums with him when he started Concordia College in Bronxville, he bought his first electric guitar – a used Fender Esquire.

Intending to become a Lutheran minister, he went on to Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Ind. Along with completing his bachelor’s degree, he was guitarist in a band that toured clubs in Indiana and neighboring states.

Returning to Buffalo in the summer of 1972, he was playing bars with a pickup band when he answered a newspaper ad and found the group which made him a local guitar hero – Jambo. At its peak, Jambo was voted top local band by listeners of WGRQ-FM, released a single, "So You Want to Be a Dancer," and was being considered for a recording contract by A&M Records.

"We dusted two of their acts," Mr. Wilczak told The Buffalo News in 1990. "We opened for Triumph and we killed them, too. Rik Emmett once admitted to me that we dusted them. We were supposed to open four shows for them and after two of them they asked us not to do the other two days.

"Leslie West (of Mountain) wouldn't jam with me. He hates me. Johnny Winter hates me, too. We opened for Winter and we dusted him, too. A few years later, I was going into the Skyroom for a show and he walked in at the same time and saw me and he was livid. (Expletive) those guys, was always my approach. I'm not a great guitarist, but what I do, I do better than anybody else. I'm good at expressing – for lack of a better word – my soul."

Mr. Wilczak played with a commercial Top 40 band, Sky, after Jambo broke up, then put together the first version of Fat Brat, an allusion to his size and temperament. At the time, he stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 350 pounds.

He dissolved Fat Brat in 1984 after suffering chest pains during a show and was hospitalized, diagnosed with stress. He stopped performing and got a job fabricating plastic in a machine shop to support his family.

After the Shakin' Smith Blues Band brought him back to the clubs in 1985, a friend told him about management trainee positions with a Wall Street firm. His first day on the job coincided with the stock market crash in 1987.

"I was 37 and I didn't want to waste any time," he said in 1990. "They said that in two years I'd have an office and in two years I had my office. I was a million-dollar-a-year producer. I never wanted to be a salesman, but I like it. My main thrust is tax shelters. It's nice to have the money and the security."

In 1990, the manager who helped make Jambo a success returned to Buffalo and encouraged Mr. Wilczak to put together a new version of Fat Brat, playing classic rock. His brother Bob joined him on vocals and guitar. The band appeared regularly in local clubs and outdoor venues until he announced his retirement in 2019.

A lifelong New York Yankees fan, on stage he favored the team’s pinstriped shirts, along with Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres jerseys. He had been a hockey goalie in high school and a football lineman in high school and college.

By day, he was a manager and adviser with First Investors until 2008, then joined New York Life, where he was an adviser and trainer. He retired in 2015.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Holzman; a son, Robert K.; two brothers, Thomas D. and Robert E.; and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew.