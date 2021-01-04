Keith E. Freeland, 67, founder and president of Package Design and Supply Co.

May 25, 1953 – Jan. 1, 2021

Keith E. Freeland, of Lewiston, founder and president of Package Design and Supply Co., died Jan. 1 in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center of complications from Covid-19. He was 67.

Born in Niagara Falls, the third of four children and the only boy, he grew up in Ransonville. He was a 1972 graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School and earned a degree in business education from Buffalo State College.

Finding teaching jobs hard to get in the late 1970s, he pursued a career in manufacturing and sales. He founded Package Design and Supply in 1995 and was president at the time of his death.

A boating enthusiast, he frequently cruised the Lower Niagara River. He was a board member of the Youngstown Yacht Club and assisted in annual fundraising events.

He also enjoyed restoring old automobiles and displaying them at local car shows. His vintage Chevrolet pickup truck was a prize-winner.

An avid Buffalo sports fan, he was a longtime Bills and Sabres season ticket holder.

His son, Jeffrey, serves in the White House as special assistant for legislative affairs for President Trump.