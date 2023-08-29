May 23, 1942 – Aug. 17, 2023

Kathryn A. Sawner, who served as an assistant to two University at Buffalo presidents during her 33-year career there, died Aug. 17 in Sisters Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was 81.

She joined the Office of the President in 1986 and was named assistant to President Steven B. Sample in 1990. When William R. Greiner became president the following year, he named her as his executive assistant.

During her tenure under Greiner, she was a member of the first class to graduate from the new executive MBA program in the School of Management in 1996. She retired in 2001 as director of communication support services.

Ms. Sawner grew up in the Central New York hamlet of Vernon Center, in Oneida County. A 1960 graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School, she first came to UB to study physical therapy, earning a bachelor's degree in 1964.

She did post-graduate work at the New York State Rehabilitation Hospital, now the Helen Hayes Hospital, in West Haverstraw in Rockland County, where she learned the techniques of renowned physiotherapist Signe Brunnstrom, who had developed a movement therapy for people recovering from strokes. With Jeanne M. LaVigne, Ms. Sawner was co-author of the textbook "Brunnstrom's Movement Therapy in Hemiplegia" and was recognized nationally as an expert in stroke rehabilitation.

She returned to UB in 1968 as coordinator of clinical education in the Physical Therapy Department. She received special awards for initiative and service in 1971 and 1976. She became the department's executive officer and associate chair in 1976. In 1980, she was appointed assistant dean of the School of Health Related Professions.

An East Amherst resident, she was a longtime member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She was a former president and longtime board member of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Western New York, now Aspire of WNY. She also was an officer in the Quota Club of Amherst.

Survivors include a close friend, Carolyn Thomas, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Vernon.