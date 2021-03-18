Kathleen L. Kudela, 75, instrumental in starting the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center

Feb. 14, 1946 – March 14, 2021
After Niagara Falls High School graduated the last class from its old building in 1999, the fate of the 75-year-old Classical Revival structure ignited Kathleen L. Kudela’s twin interests in art and architecture.
Known to all as Kathie, she became a leader in the grass roots group Save Our Sites, which rescued the landmark at Pine Avenue and Portage Road from the wrecking ball and developed it into the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.
Modeled after the Buffalo Arts Studio in Buffalo’s Tri-Main Center, it opened in 2002.
Mrs. Kudela was a member of the organization’s original board of directors, started the summer camp program and, as the building’s rental agent, leased out studio space to artists. She was executive director from 2006 to 2014. In recent years, she worked to refurbish the school’s auditorium, which has become the Grand Theatre.
She died March 14 in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, after a battle with multiple myeloma. She was 75.
Born Kathleen L. Kienlen in New Ulm, Minn., she earned a bachelor’s degree in arts education in 1968 from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.
When she came to Niagara Falls in 1968 as an art teacher at the former Tenth Street School, she stayed at first at the Patio Motel at Buffalo Avenue and 59th Street. There she met Walter E. Kudela, the son of the owners and an English teacher at North Junior High School.
After they were married in 1970, she took a hiatus from teaching to raise her sons.
She returned to the classroom as an occasional substitute teacher in Lewiston from 1975 to 1981, at the same time working as a real estate agent for Johnson-Salisbury Real Estate in Lewiston.
Later, she was a customs broker in Lewiston for John V. Carr & Son and A. N. Deringer Inc. In the mid-1990s, she became a real estate agent in the Lewiston office of Hunt Real Estate.
She was a docent at the Castellani Art Gallery and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and was a volunteer at the Niagara Falls Public Library and for Habitat for Humanity in Niagara Falls.
While she was executive director at the NACC, she served on the board of directors of the New York Multi Arts Center Consortium.
Mrs. Kudela received Good Neighbor Awards from the Iney Wallens Show in 2003 and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in 2008, Niagara Beautification Awards in 2010 and 2014, the Niagara Gazette Distinguished Women Award in 2009 and the SPARKS Award from Arts Services Initiative in 2017.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Matthew; and two granddaughters. Another son, Michael, an artist who helped start the NACC, died in 2014.
A graveside service will be private.