Kathleen L. Kudela, 75, instrumental in starting the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center

Feb. 14, 1946 – March 14, 2021

After Niagara Falls High School graduated the last class from its old building in 1999, the fate of the 75-year-old Classical Revival structure ignited Kathleen L. Kudela’s twin interests in art and architecture.

Known to all as Kathie, she became a leader in the grass roots group Save Our Sites, which rescued the landmark at Pine Avenue and Portage Road from the wrecking ball and developed it into the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.

Modeled after the Buffalo Arts Studio in Buffalo’s Tri-Main Center, it opened in 2002.

Mrs. Kudela was a member of the organization’s original board of directors, started the summer camp program and, as the building’s rental agent, leased out studio space to artists. She was executive director from 2006 to 2014. In recent years, she worked to refurbish the school’s auditorium, which has become the Grand Theatre.

She died March 14 in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, after a battle with multiple myeloma. She was 75.

Born Kathleen L. Kienlen in New Ulm, Minn., she earned a bachelor’s degree in arts education in 1968 from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.