Kate R. Regan, 53, musician, educator, daughter of former Erie County executive

March 11, 1969 – Oct. 6, 2022

Kate R. Regan, a musician and educator who was the daughter of former Erie County Executive and State Comptroller Edward V. Regan, died Oct. 6 in Madrid, Spain, from causes related to cancer diagnosed in September 2021. She was 53.

Born in Buffalo, she was a Suzuki violin student at the age of 5 and sang in choruses and a capella groups. She attended Mount St. Joseph Academy and Nichols School before moving downstate when her father took office in Albany in 1983.

She was a 1987 graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall, a preparatory boarding school in Wallingford, Conn., and played with rock bands while earning a bachelor's degree in American civilization and art history from Brown University in 1991.

She completed a master's degree from the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University in 1993 and became part of the San Francisco music scene as a session singer, electric violinist and leader of her own jazz-rock trio, In Violet.

Ms. Regan was a special education teacher near Jackson, Wyo., then developed innovative content for children's educational companies in San Francisco and Spain. She taught "Music in English" classes for young children and directed their choruses and rock bands.

From 2002 to 2008, she was a content designer and then senior content manager developing products for LeapFrog in San Francisco and Beijing, China. In Madrid, she was curriculum designer and content producer for Mighty Play from 2009 to 2015 and was head of audio content for Lingokids, a software company, from 2018 to 2021.

She also taught music classes for children in schools in Madrid and was an instructor in English as a second language at International House.

She performed concerts in English for youngsters, led singalongs at parties, played cocktail music at events, gave "ploncerts" with songs and narrative, and recorded a full-length album for kids as ViolinKate. She also played guitar, cello, ukulele and several toy instruments.

On her web page, she wrote that she "believes group singing is one of the most joyful, deep, timeless activities and has made facilitating it one of her main goals in life."

She also enjoyed swimming, running, skiing and art.

Survivors include a daughter, Amalia Xonqi Rozados Regan; a brother, Julian; a sister, Jane Regan; her stepmother, Susan G. Regan; her partner, Elena Ferraris, and her children, Marco and Giulia; and her co-parent and former partner, Raquel Rozados Lopez. Her father died in 2014.

A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a date to be announced.