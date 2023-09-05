March 17, 1936 – Aug. 16, 2023

Karla Finton Wiseman, an artist and teacher known for her calligraphy and paper cut artwork who also was active in the Jewish Community Center, died Aug. 16 after a period of declining health. She was 87.

A Judaica artist who maintained a studio and gallery in her Amherst home, she designed Ketubahs, illuminated marriage contracts, and other paper items in Hebrew and English for milestone events for clients in the U.S. and abroad. Her paper cuts and calligraphy were regularly exhibited at the galleries in the local Jewish Community Centers and synagogues.

In 2010, she was invited to create a custom piece for Dr. Steven L. Covey based on his best-seller, "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People." She also was commissioned to design a feature for a glass wall divider in the JCC Benderson Building in Getzville.

Born Karla J. Finkelstein in Ostrava in northeast Czechoslovakia, daughter of a manufacturer of sports and work clothing, she was just 3 when her family escaped to Poland after the Germans invaded in March 1939.

The Nazis attacked Poland that September, starting World War II, and her family fled again, this time through Ukraine. After her father obtained a visa in June 1941, they crossed Siberia by train and sailed by tramp steamer to Korea, Japan, Hawaii and California, finally joining relatives at Buffalo's Central Terminal. She told The Buffalo News in 2017 that she remembered little of the ordeal.

"My parents never spoke about it," she said. "Once they came here, they just wouldn't talk about it."

She was a 1953 graduate of Bennett High School and earned bachelor's and master’s degrees from what was then Buffalo State Teachers College. She married Louis Wiseman, whom she met at a dance at the Jewish Community Center in Buffalo, on Aug. 26, 1956.

While raising three daughters, she was a substitute art teacher in Buffalo elementary schools, then joined the staff at Kadimah Day School while helping her husband in the office of his business, 3-D Technicians, which repaired medical and restaurant equipment.

In the 1990s, she began working in the adult programming department at the Jewish Community Center, where she organized activities and excursions, including Cafe Europa for Holocaust survivors. She continued working until 2020.

Active in the former Temple Shaarey Zedek and Balfour Chapter 749, B'Nai B'rith Women, she often served on decoration committees for events.

In retirement, she enjoyed playing mah jongg and canasta and knitted items for premature newborns at Oishei Children's Hospital.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, survivors include three daughters, Cindi Mikulik, Susan Forrest and Marci Wiseman; and three grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Aug. 20 in Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Amherst.