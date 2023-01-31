Karen M. Greenspan, 66, devoted to Jewish community

Dec. 27, 1956 – Jan. 27, 2023

Karen M. Greenspan of Amherst, an active member of the Jewish community and a longtime prosecutor in the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, died Friday in Sloan Comfort Care Home after a brief illness. She was 66.

Born in Buffalo, she was the oldest of three children. Ms. Greenspan spent her childhood and adolescence in Olean, a place that remained dear to her throughout her life and where she had made lifelong friends. When she was 16, her family settled in Amherst, where she attended high school and lived the majority of her life.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science in 1980 from the University of Rochester and her law degree from Yeshiva University in 1985, after completing her third year of law studies at the University at Buffalo.

She served under three district attorneys, beginning her legal career in the Justice Courts Bureau. She quickly rose through the ranks, first in a unit where she prosecuted sex and domestic violence crimes, then as a felony trial attorney, and later as chief of the Buffalo City Court, Justice Courts and the Grand Jury bureaus. As the City Court bureau chief, Ms. Greenspan spearheaded a “no plea” policy for certain crimes committed on the Lower West Side, which succeeded in reducing crime and improving the quality of life in an area then plagued by a high crime rate.

It was a revolutionary change for City Court in 2003.

Harvey Garrett, then the West Side Community Collaborative's crime and safety coordinator, first approached Greenspan for help.

"She was very open-minded and willing to work with a community to do something out of the ordinary," Garrett said.

The no-plea policy was one of many steps community activists pursued with police, inspections officials and others to help turn around the neighborhood, and Ms. Greenspan became "one of many great partners who came together toward making it a successful effort," Garrett said. "Once she saw the benefits, she was all in."

A talented attorney, Ms. Greenspan also possessed a knack for encouraging domestic violence victims to cooperate in prosecutions, said Susan Sadinsky, an assistant attorney general and a longtime friend.

"That's not always an easy thing to do, and her ability to get cooperation got results," Sadinsky said.

Ms. Greenspan also had a passion for mentoring young lawyers, many of whom have gone on to have successful careers in law, politics and public service, Sadinsky said.

When health issues required that she retire from the practice of law, Ms. Greenspan found a second calling, dedicating herself to initiatives that promoted, enhanced, protected and united the Jewish community of Western New York. An active member of the Center for Jewish Life, she worked to keep the Jewish culture, religion and spirit alive by putting her thoughts into action. Focusing primarily on the Jewish elderly, disabled and the home-bound, she dedicated herself to the kosher Meals on Wheels program, ensuring that healthy kosher meals were regularly delivered to needy recipients. She initiated a program designed to keep a dwindling Jewish community vibrant by hosting a monthly meal featuring cuisines from around the world.

She also served on the boards of Jewish Family Services and the Jewish Federation Housing Development Fund Co.

Ms. Greenspan was politically astute and loved politics, an interest that led her to work on numerous political campaigns, helping elect a number of state and local officials, including judges, Sadinsky said.

Survivors include her husband, John Ange; her daughter, Anna; her mother, Joyce Greenspan; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Mollie.

Services were held Sunday at Amherst Memorial Chapel.