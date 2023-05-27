May 24, 1957 – May 6, 2023

Julia Ladds Clauss, who had careers in the fashion industry and as a decorative painter, died May 6 under hospice care in Rockville, Md., 18 days before her 66th birthday.

Born Julia MacBain Ladds in Sacramento, Calif., she was one of three children and the elder daughter of Herbert P. Ladds Jr. and the former Zelva "Dolly" Warner.

She lived in Texas, Ohio and West Virginia before coming to Buffalo in 1971 when her father joined Columbus McKinnon Corp., where he became president and CEO.

She developed her lifelong love of painting and art while attending Buffalo Seminary and then Nichols School, where she was an honor student and graduated in 1975.

She went on to Middlebury College in Vermont, earning a bachelor's degree in English in 1980 with a concentration in studio art.

She returned to Buffalo to work at L.L. Berger Co., where she was buyer for bed linens. She was one of two designers for Berger’s contribution to the 1983 Decorator Show House at 267 North St., converting a nook into a private dressing room, “Her Sanctuary,” with a tented ceiling.

After a marriage in 1983, she moved to New York City. A Middlebury College alumni magazine reported in 1984 that she worked for an Italian firm with luxury stores in the U.S. and lived in Greenwich Village. Another alumnus said she “add(s) much life to what already is a very lively place.”

Her marriage had ended and she had left the field of fashion when she returned to Buffalo about 1990 and started a decorative painting business, working primarily in restaurants such as the former Rue Franklin West and expensive homes. As an artist, she favored subjects from nature, especially birds, and created numerous pieces from found objects.

She was married to Buffalo insurance agent Eric T. Clauss in 1991 and became active in the the Maria M. Love Convalescent Fund Board and the Children First Coalition, a committee of concerned parents that formed following Kaleida Health's first proposal to move what was then Women and Children's Hospital.

She moved back to New York City in 2012 to support her daughter Adelaide's attendance at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre and later watched her daughter perform as a member of the Washington Ballet in Washington, D.C.

She volunteered in the MediaLab at the Metropolian Museum of Art in New York City and was chosen by the group Sing for Hope to paint decorative designs on pianos that were installed in public spaces in New York from 2015 to 2018.

She also volunteered for five years with Materials for the Arts (MFTA) in Long Island City, which retrieved discarded items and donated them to arts programs in schools and non-profit organizations. A teaching artist for MFTA in Queens and Harlem, one of her notable creations was made up of coffee cup sleeves.

“Making things … with mud, grass, eggs, paper, tiles, thread, paint, cardboard, etcetera, has always been part of my life,” she told an interviewer from the online news site qns.com in 2019.

Survivors include her daughter, Adelaide Clauss; her son, Dieter Clauss; their father, Eric T. Clauss; a sister, Helen Ladds Marlette; and a brother, H. Preston Ladds III.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in St. Michael's Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.