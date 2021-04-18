Judy Casassa, 80, attracted grants to enhance Erie County Senior Services and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church

She continued to serve Blessed Trinity as a grant administrator and maintained a large flower garden at the church.

A past secretary of the Parish Council, she was a member of the parish’s finance council, the choir and the ladies’ sodality.

For her efforts at Blessed Trinity, she received the St. Joseph the Worker award from the Diocese of Buffalo in 2014.

She also was active with Family Promise and the Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo.

As a Buffalo Ambassador with Visit Buffalo, she welcomed fans coming to NCAA basketball playoffs, planted the garden in the median across from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and worked at Wing Fest, which was her favorite.

Volunteering with the League of Women Voters Buffalo Niagara, she congratulated newly naturalized citizens at their swearing-in ceremonies and provided them with voter registration forms.

She also served as a director of Amherst Meals on Wheels and volunteered with the WNY Peace Center and the Holiday Prison Package Project sponsored by Peaceprints. She organized reunions and other activities for her classmates at Sacred Heart Academy.