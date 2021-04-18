Judy Casassa, 80, attracted grants to enhance Erie County Senior Services and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church

Oct. 11, 1940 – April 7, 2021
When it came to writing grants, Judy Casassa had the golden touch.
She successfully applied for funding that set up numerous programs for Erie County Senior Services, where she worked for 35 years. In retirement, she turned her attention to Buffalo’s Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, helping to make it a landmark attraction.
“She spent every day of her life volunteering or doing something for others,” her sister-in-law Judi Casassa said.
An Amherst resident, she died April 7 in Erie County Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 80.
Born in Buffalo, Judith A. Casassa was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1962 from the University at Buffalo, where she majored in German, was a dean’s list student and treasurer of the Panhellenic Council.
She then studied at Middlebury College and went on to Indiana University, where she received a scholarship to study in Germany and earned a master’s degree in German. She earned her teaching certification at Buffalo State College and returned to study in Germany at the Goethe Institute of Munich in 1969.
She taught German at North Tonawanda High School until 1966, when she began teaching at Rosary Hill College, now Daemen College.
In 1970, she joined the Extension Society Volunteer Corps and spent two years assisting a marginalized community in southeastern Missouri, which inspired her to complete a master’s degree in social work at UB.
Ms. Casassa began her career with the newly-formed Erie County Department of Senior Services as an intern in 1976. After gaining a full-time position, her skill in writing grants helped start many of the department’s current programs.
She went on to become coordinator of neighborhood services and was supervisor of program development and evaluation when she retired in 2011.
As a volunteer, she obtained grants for NativityMiguel Middle School of Buffalo and the local congregation of the Sisters of Social Science.
In 2014, she helped the congregation of Blessed Trinity Church obtain a grant through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund’s Municipal Grant Program to rebuild the landmark structure’s stairs and front plaza and fix its tile roof.
LaLuce Mitchell, preservation architect with the Buffalo firm Flynn Battaglia, remembered her as “an amazing and warm person and so great to work with,” whose “passion about Blessed Trinity was palpable.”
Ms. Casassa went on to train a team of docents and promoted the landmark church through Sacred Sites tours, weekend open houses and concerts with local musicians, which highlighted its wonderful acoustics.
She continued to serve Blessed Trinity as a grant administrator and maintained a large flower garden at the church.
A past secretary of the Parish Council, she was a member of the parish’s finance council, the choir and the ladies’ sodality.
For her efforts at Blessed Trinity, she received the St. Joseph the Worker award from the Diocese of Buffalo in 2014.
She also was active with Family Promise and the Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo.
As a Buffalo Ambassador with Visit Buffalo, she welcomed fans coming to NCAA basketball playoffs, planted the garden in the median across from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and worked at Wing Fest, which was her favorite.
Volunteering with the League of Women Voters Buffalo Niagara, she congratulated newly naturalized citizens at their swearing-in ceremonies and provided them with voter registration forms.
She also served as a director of Amherst Meals on Wheels and volunteered with the WNY Peace Center and the Holiday Prison Package Project sponsored by Peaceprints. She organized reunions and other activities for her classmates at Sacred Heart Academy.
“In all her organizations, she not only took part in them, but she took a leadership role,” her sister-in-law said.
She loved to travel, visiting the Caribbean and parts of Europe, and was an avid camper.
She visited most of the national parks in the U.S. and many historic sites in North America with her close friend Sister Angela Szabo of the Sisters of Social Service.
Another of her passions was conservation. She was a dedicated recycler and composter. She also was honored as a Red Cross five-gallon blood donor.
Survivors include a brother, Edward B. Casassa Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 12 in Blessed Trinity Church.