Judy Benjamin Goodyear, 85, trail-blazing Buffalo area real estate broker

May 15, 1938 – Jan. 21, 2022
Judy Benjamin Goodyear was the mother of very young children when she began selling houses in the mid 1960s.
“It was one of the few jobs where you could work and raise children together,” her daughter Amy Benjamin said. “I would go on listing appointments with her at the age of 2.”
By the mid 1970s, she was breaking sales records as a top agent for Stovroff & Herman, now Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. One year, her sales reached $6 million, equivalent to more than $31 million today, which led people to call her “The Six Million Dollar Woman,” a reference to the popular “Six Million Dollar Man” TV show. She went on to become owner of the region’s biggest independent real estate agency.
She died Jan. 21 in her home in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was 83.
Born in New York City, the oldest of four girls, she came to Buffalo with her family in the early 1940s. Her father, Dr. Nathanial Safran, was a radiologist in private practice in North Buffalo, and her mother, Dorothy Luce Safran, was head of nursing at Buffalo General Hospital.
She was a 1956 graduate of Bennett High School and went on to the University of Buffalo, becoming the first woman in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree.
A top agent for Stovroff & Herman, now Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, she became one of the partners in the Stovroff agency and joined partners Louise Arnone and David C. Eckel in buying it in 1983. By the mid 1990s, they had expanded from five offices to 21.
“She always had an integrity about her and the ability to help her clients make good decisions,” said her daughter Amy, who worked with her mother as a real estate broker.
“Judy was always a person of her word,” said Warren T. Colville, retired publisher and president of The Buffalo News, who collaborated with her on many advertising campaigns. “When a contract was put together, her word was good as gold.”
Mrs. Goodyear was an early advocate of video and the internet to assist sales. She pushed to open a Canadian office for Stovroff and allied with Merrill Lynch’s residential real estate network. The agency merged with H. Potter Realtors in 1996 to create the area’s largest real estate firm. She sold her interest in what was then Stovroff & Potter Real Estate in 2000 and retired.
“She was an instrumental cornerstone that helped bring women who had not been in the professional workforce into the real estate industry,” her daughter Amy said. “She mentored and coached some of the top Western New York real estate professionals. To this day, I am stopped by people who share with me how enduring and positive the influence my mom had on their life,”
From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, when her children were ice skaters, she was artistic director for numerous ice shows at the Buffalo Curling Club and the Buffalo Skating Club, coordinating costumes, sets and music and bringing in skaters from out of town to perform.
“She was superactive as a mom,” her daughter Karen said. “Anything she got involved with, she immersed herself 100%. She would motivate people.”
First married to Alan Benjamin, she met attorney Laurence R. Goodyear, a founding partner of Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods and Goodyear, the oldest and largest law firm in Buffalo, when she helped him in the sale of his home. They reconnected several years later and were married in 1980. He died in 1995.
Her husband founded the Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation and, after she became a Foundation director, she had a major role in starting the cemetery’s Trolley Tour and introducing creative memorial works and various other projects.
“Judy pushed the limits in furthering the vision of Forest Lawn as an outdoor sculpture gallery,” cemetery director Joseph Dispenza said. “Perhaps the best example is her own memorial, on which a bronze imprint of her hand and those of her three children appear on all four sides. So, even today, I can put my hand in hers.”
She was active with Gateway Longview, the American Cancer Society and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. She also inspired Stovroff & Potter to adopt Leonardo DaVinci High School in Buffalo through the Adopt-a-School program.
Dividing her time between homes in Florida and Buffalo, she was active for several years in buying and selling property in Palm Beach County, then became involved in the arts and cultural communities. She also continued to help in philanthropic efforts. She chaired the Chair-ity auction to benefit Hospice of Palm Beach County and raised funds for organizations serving underprivileged women and children.
A voracious reader, she had a passion for art, fashion and collecting antiques.
Survivors include her two daughters, Amy Benjamin and Karen Benjamin; a son, Jonathan Benjamin; two sisters, Betty Brener and Linda Safran; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held in April at the Garret Club in Buffalo.