Judy Benjamin Goodyear, 83, trail-blazing Buffalo area real estate broker

A top agent for Stovroff & Herman, now Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, she became one of the partners in the Stovroff agency and joined partners Louise Arnone and David C. Eckel in buying it in 1983. By the mid 1990s, they had expanded from five offices to 21.

“She always had an integrity about her and the ability to help her clients make good decisions,” said her daughter Amy, who worked with her mother as a real estate broker.

“Judy was always a person of her word,” said Warren T. Colville, retired publisher and president of The Buffalo News, who collaborated with her on many advertising campaigns. “When a contract was put together, her word was good as gold.”

Mrs. Goodyear was an early advocate of video and the internet to assist sales. She pushed to open a Canadian office for Stovroff and allied with Merrill Lynch’s residential real estate network. The agency merged with H. Potter Realtors in 1996 to create the area’s largest real estate firm. She sold her interest in what was then Stovroff & Potter Real Estate in 2000 and retired.