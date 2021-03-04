Judith Maureen Echols, 75, science teacher cherished faith and family

March 23, 1945 – Feb. 26, 2021

Judith Maureen Echols cherished her faith and her family above all else.

"She was a woman of great faith, courage and quiet strength," said her younger sister Sharon Rock. "One of the things I admired most about her was her faith, to never give up, to keep trusting and to keep loving and doing for others."

Judith Echols died in the Lucy Corr Health Care Center in Chesterfield, Va., where she had moved in 2018 to be closer to her sister Cynthia J. Bohannon and her niece, Dr. Arline D. Bohannon-Barr. She was 75.

Miss Echols was dedicated to the Lord as an infant in the First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where her grandfather and father were pastors. She was later baptized by her grandfather, Rev. Elijah J. Echols Sr. She was a lifelong member of the church and remained active until her health declined, Rock said.

She had survived breast cancer and lived with multiple sclerosis for years, and was recovering from brain surgery at the time of her death, Rock added.

"She never complained about the adversities, the health issues that she had," Rock said, "and I think the thing that kept her out of the wheelchair was that she didn't focus on self, she always gave to others."