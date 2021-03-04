Judith Maureen Echols, 75, science teacher cherished faith and family

March 23, 1945 – Feb. 26, 2021
Judith Maureen Echols cherished her faith and her family above all else.
"She was a woman of great faith, courage and quiet strength," said her younger sister Sharon Rock. "One of the things I admired most about her was her faith, to never give up, to keep trusting and to keep loving and doing for others."
Judith Echols died in the Lucy Corr Health Care Center in Chesterfield, Va., where she had moved in 2018 to be closer to her sister Cynthia J. Bohannon and her niece, Dr. Arline D. Bohannon-Barr. She was 75.
Miss Echols was dedicated to the Lord as an infant in the First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where her grandfather and father were pastors. She was later baptized by her grandfather, Rev. Elijah J. Echols Sr. She was a lifelong member of the church and remained active until her health declined, Rock said.
She had survived breast cancer and lived with multiple sclerosis for years, and was recovering from brain surgery at the time of her death, Rock added.
"She never complained about the adversities, the health issues that she had," Rock said, "and I think the thing that kept her out of the wheelchair was that she didn't focus on self, she always gave to others."
Miss Echols was born in Buffalo, the seventh of eight children of Elijah Joseph Echols Jr. and Kenvel Carol Echols. The family provided "rich nurturing, heritage and strong parental and sibling influences," Rock said.
Miss Echols attended Buffalo public schools and was a 1962 graduate of Bennett High School. An excellent student, she took pre-med courses at Howard University in Washington, D.C., with the aim of becoming a doctor. She earned a bachelor's degree from Howard in 1966.
When people asked her why she decided to go into teaching, Miss Echols would reply, "I didn’t, I wanted to be a physician," but she would add that her sister Marsha, a teacher, influenced her to go into the field.
"Marsha must have known best, because Judith excelled in this very fulfilling career," Rock said. "She was always excited about" teaching science at her alma mater, Bennett High School, Rock added, and also taught at South Park High School and for a short time at Woodlawn Junior High School.
"She was dedicated to her students and had a strong determination to remain in the classroom," Rock said, adding that Miss Echols turned down several offers of administrative positions.
In 1980, Miss Echols earned a master's degree in education from the University at Buffalo. About four years later, she earned a second master's from U.B.
She retired from teaching in the 1990s.
Miss Echols was a skilled knitter, producing beautiful sweaters, baby clothing, blankets, scarves, hats and gloves, Rock said. She put many of her finished projects into a box and would encourage visitors to select something. Miss Echols also taught knitting classes on Saturday afternoons in the Delaware Avenue Baptist Church.
She was an excellent cook whose specialties included lasagna, German chocolate cake and unusual Christmas breads.
Miss Echols loved watching basketball, football, tennis and golf, rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Cowboys and the Williams sisters, Tiger Woods and the late Kobe Bryant. An avid bowler, she belonged to several leagues.
She loved nature and all its creatures, especially butterflies.
Miss Echols was particularly close to her nephew and godson Michael Kelly, and her niece Dr. Arline D. Bohannon-Barr.
Besides her sister Sharon K. Rock, Miss Echols is survived by a brother, Elijah J. Echols; another sister, Cynthia J. Bohannon, an aunt, two uncles, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will begin at noon Saturday in Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, 995 Genesee St.