Nov. 23, 1938 – Feb. 3, 2023

When she was growing up in Lackawanna, Judith M. Merrick was always one of the brightest students in her school.

She won a full scholarship to attend Holy Angels Academy, where she was senior class treasurer, and upon graduation in 1955 was ranked sixth in Erie County in competition for 160 New York State scholarships.

At D'Youville College, which she also attended on scholarship, she graduated summa cum laude at the top of her class with a bachelor's degree in history.

She had a 3.93 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 points and was editor of the Disc, the campus newspaper, in her junior year. She was elected to Kappa Gamma Pi, the national honor society for Catholic college graduates.

She then received a master's degree in political philosophy from Fordham University, where she had a full tuition scholarship, and was a management intern in the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Merrick went on to have a long career as a college administrator and history instructor in Pittsburgh. She died Feb. 3 in Asbury Heights in Mount Lebanon, Pa., after a period of declining health. She was 84.

Born Judith Maria Lodick, the oldest of three girls, she interrupted her studies after her marriage to another Lackawanna native, Thomas P. Merrick, in 1960. While they were living in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Las Vegas, Nev., she became the mother of three boys. After her husband took an executive position with Westinghouse Corp., the family moved to Pittsburgh in 1970.

There, she completed a doctorate in European history at the University of Pittsburgh and served seven years at Carlow College in Pittsburgh, where she was director of the weekend college and special undergraduate programs and a history instructor.

She then became an assistant dean at the Community College of Allegheny in Pittsburgh, and for 20 years was a lecturer in history at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a fellow of the American Council of Education.

In retirement, Mrs. Merrick was a docent for 16 years at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh.

A longtime resident the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, her sons all played college football. In honor of her insistence on academic success, as well, they established a scholarship in her name at their high school.

A devout Catholic, she was active as a parishioner in her parishes and an avid reader with a broad knowledge of history and literature.

"She was the smartest person any of us knew," her son Matthew said. "She was always teaching."

Survivors include her three sons, Thomas F., Nicholas and Matthew; her 103-year-old mother, Josephine Lodick; two sisters, Christine Morog and Joanne Haley; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, South Park Avenue and Ridge Road, Lackawanna.