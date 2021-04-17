Jozefa Solecki, 95, Polish Air Force veteran who survived Siberian camp

"If they didn't work, they didn't get that one piece of dry bread," said Mrs. Solecki's daughter Helene Bartus.

In 1941, the Soviets realized they needed Polish soldiers, so they offered an amnesty to some people in the camps in 1942.

One of Mrs. Solecki's brothers joined the Polish 2nd Corps and another joined the 1st Armored Division, so their family was allowed to leave Siberia for Iran.

As the family was being moved from the camp on the train, Mrs. Solecki's father, Jan Kawalek, left to try to scavenge anything edible for his family and never returned. His family believed that he was murdered for the release papers he was carrying.

"For all these years, we all thought that my grandfather died on the way to Siberia," said Mrs. Solecki's daughter Barbara Solecki-Fenski. "But just about a year and a half ago, we were talking about it at my uncle's house and my mother told us that they had already been freed and he was carrying their release papers."

Resettled in Africa, from 1942 to 1943 Mrs. Solecki, her mother and three younger siblings lived in British refugee settlements in what is now Tanzania. She completed her high school education there and served as a border guard.