Jozefa Solecki, 95, Polish Air Force veteran who survived Siberian camp

Oct. 17, 1925 – April 12, 2021
People who met Jozefa Solecki never called her Mrs. Solecki. They settled on one of two names – either "Mama" or "Babcia," the Polish word for grandmother.
But the early life of this loving woman who enjoyed preparing baked goods and savory soups was a story of steel and suffering. She was one of the few remaining survivors of the Soviet Siberian gulag.
Jozefa Kawalek Solecki died April 12 in her Cheektowaga home after suffering from an infection that began while she was hospitalized. She was 95.
She once told the Am-Pol Eagle newspaper, "I went through hell ... If I told you the story of my life you wouldn’t believe it."
Mrs. Solecki was born in Mosciskach, Poland, one of six children of Maria Wiacek and Jan Kawalek.
In late 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland and deported almost a million people to Siberian slave labor camps.
On Feb. 10, 1940, Mrs. Solecki's family was forced into cattle cars. Her sister Irena escaped by hiding in the attic and her sister Frania was hospitalized after giving birth. But the rest, including Frania's newborn, were taken to a camp called Kluczanka in the Dobranski region. The baby died on the way.
During their two years in the gulag, Mrs. Solecki and her family worked 12-hour days, enduring freezing conditions and sparse, contaminated food.
"If they didn't work, they didn't get that one piece of dry bread," said Mrs. Solecki's daughter Helene Bartus.
In 1941, the Soviets realized they needed Polish soldiers, so they offered an amnesty to some people in the camps in 1942.
One of Mrs. Solecki's brothers joined the Polish 2nd Corps and another joined the 1st Armored Division, so their family was allowed to leave Siberia for Iran.
As the family was being moved from the camp on the train, Mrs. Solecki's father, Jan Kawalek, left to try to scavenge anything edible for his family and never returned. His family believed that he was murdered for the release papers he was carrying.
"For all these years, we all thought that my grandfather died on the way to Siberia," said Mrs. Solecki's daughter Barbara Solecki-Fenski. "But just about a year and a half ago, we were talking about it at my uncle's house and my mother told us that they had already been freed and he was carrying their release papers."
Resettled in Africa, from 1942 to 1943 Mrs. Solecki, her mother and three younger siblings lived in British refugee settlements in what is now Tanzania. She completed her high school education there and served as a border guard.
She then joined the Polish Air Squadron Bomber Division 300, which fought alongside England's Royal Air Force. She was assigned to the Faldingworth Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire, England, where she met her future husband, Zbigniew Solecki, who flew nearly 40 combat missions with the 300 Bomber Division. They married in April 1946.
In 1952, the Soleckis took advantage of the bill admitting veterans of the Polish military to the United States. They settled in the Buffalo area.
After the hardships of her early life, Mrs. Solecki enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and spending time with her family.
She frequently talked about her life, passing down her memories to her family.
Both Soleckis belonged to the Polish Veterans of World War II, and SWAP, the Stowarzyszenie Weteranow Armii Polskiej Post No. 1, a Polish veterans group, where she was vice commander. Mrs. Solecki also belonged to the ladies auxiliary, coordinating many cultural and social programs.
In 2008, she received an Am-Pol Eagle Citizen of the Year Award. She was also named a Woman of Distinction by the Polish American Congress, Western New York Division.
Late in life, Mrs. Solecki received the Polish Gold Army Medal and the Siberian Exiles Cross.
In 2011, Mrs. Solecki, her two daughters and son Richard traveled to Poland to visit with Mrs. Solecki's sister and family, then reunited with an old friend who had served with Mrs. Solecki and visited the air force base in Lincolnshire where both women had met their husbands.
Mrs. Solecki was the oldest member of St. John Kanty Catholic Church.
Her husband, Zbigniew Solecki Sr., died on June 7, 1986; her youngest son, Zbigniew Jr., died on June 21, 2011.
Besides her two daughters, Mrs. Solecki is survived by a son, Richard B. Solecki; two brothers, Kazik and Florek Kawalek; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Kanty Church, 101 Swinburne St.