Joyce H. Maggs, 93, music teacher, longtime member of the Orchard Park Symphony

Jan. 3, 1929 – March 22, 2022

Joyce H. Maggs, a music teacher and longtime member of the Orchard Park Symphony Orchestra, died March 22 at her home in Eden. She was 93.

Born Joyce Hatch in Niagara Falls, her father was a piano tuner, teacher and church music composer who played violin in the Niagara Falls Philharmonic Orchestra for many years. After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1946, she earned a bachelor’s degree from what was then Fredonia State Teachers College in 1950 and completed a master’s degree there in 1964.

She taught music for 10 years at Farnham Elementary School and the Lake Shore Central schools, then was a substitute at Lake Shore as her family grew. She later was a substitute in the Eden schools, taught music at Immaculate Conception School in Eden and still was giving private violin lessons when she was in her 80s.

Primarily a violinist, she played viola in the Orchard Park Symphony for 50 years and performed in various string quartets and chamber music groups. When her father returned in the summer from his retirement home in Florida, they would delight church groups and family gatherings with violin duets.