Joyce H. Maggs, 93, music teacher, longtime member of the Orchard Park Symphony

Jan. 3, 1929 – March 22, 2022
Joyce H. Maggs, a music teacher and longtime member of the Orchard Park Symphony Orchestra, died March 22 at her home in Eden. She was 93.
Born Joyce Hatch in Niagara Falls, her father was a piano tuner, teacher and church music composer who played violin in the Niagara Falls Philharmonic Orchestra for many years. After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1946, she earned a bachelor’s degree from what was then Fredonia State Teachers College in 1950 and completed a master’s degree there in 1964.
She taught music for 10 years at Farnham Elementary School and the Lake Shore Central schools, then was a substitute at Lake Shore as her family grew. She later was a substitute in the Eden schools, taught music at Immaculate Conception School in Eden and still was giving private violin lessons when she was in her 80s.
Primarily a violinist, she played viola in the Orchard Park Symphony for 50 years and performed in various string quartets and chamber music groups. When her father returned in the summer from his retirement home in Florida, they would delight church groups and family gatherings with violin duets.
At the age of 3, she learned how to swim and, after she became a Girl Scout, was a life guard at Camp Zoar Valley, a Girl Scout camp in Cattaraugus County. As an adult, she regularly visited the beaches in Angola and her father’s summer cottage at Point Breeze. When she was in her 60s, her husband installed a pool in their backyard. She continued swimming there until a couple of years ago.
Mrs. Maggs loved to travel and chose campgrounds that had access to swimming. She visited 47 states, Costa Rica, England and Romania.
She was active in Eden United Methodist Church, where she played in the Bell Choir, directed the Junior Choir and children’s plays and served on many committees. She also was a volunteer for Respite in Eden, which is based at the church.
She was a past president of United Methodist Women on the local and district levels and served on the Projects Board for the New York Conference of United Methodist Women.
She was honored by the Red Cross as a 5-gallon blood donor.
She was married in 1950 to Gerald R. Maggs, who was the brother of her best friend in high school. The owner of a printing business in Eden, he died in 2003.
Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Rodriguez, Susan Burek, Cathleen Jeffers and Linda MacNaughton; three sons, Kenneth, David and Ronald; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 10 a.m. March 28 in Eden United Methodist Church, 2820 E. Church St., Eden.