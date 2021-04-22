Josephine P. Bargnes, 95, story lady and longtime Amherst Library Board member

She married him in 1950 and raised four children. When he died in 1973, she became president of his family’s business, V.H. Bargnes Co., which sold paint and other items to collision shops and auto dealers.

“She took over the reins,” her daughter Vanessa Scinta said. “She was a dynamo.”

Assisted by her two sons, she led the company until 1989, when it was sold.

As the story lady in the Clearfield Branch Library, she read to 4-year-olds every Thursday morning for 25 years. She famously never allowed adults to be present when she was reading.

“I think she was very animated when she read,” her daughter said. “She probably thought that someone in the room would cramp her style.”

Mrs. Bargnes was elected to the Amherst Library Board in 1971 and served until 2001. During her tenure, she helped plan and oversee the construction of the largest library in the county, the Audubon Branch Library; the expansion of the Eggertsville-Snyder Library and the upgrading of every library branch in the town.

She was a founder and first president of the Association of Contracting Libraries of Buffalo and Erie County and was a board member and vice president of the New York State Association of Library Boards.