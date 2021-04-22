Josephine P. Bargnes, 95, story lady and longtime Amherst Library Board member

Jan. 5, 1926 – April 12, 2021
Josephine P. Bargnes found her calling in the 1960s when she went to volunteer at the parochial elementary school her children were attending, Christ the King School in Snyder. She was assigned to the library.
Mrs. Bargnes went on to become the story lady at the then-new Clearfield Branch Library in Amherst and served for 30 years on the Amherst Library Board during a time of great expansion, five of them as president.
She died April 12 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. She was 95.
Born in Buffalo, the second of six children of Italian immigrants, she was christened Maria Giuseppa Paolucci, but was known as Josephine, the Anglicized version of her middle name, by the time she started kindergarten.
She attended St. Lucy’s elementary school and Buffalo School 6. She graduated in 1942 from Hutchinson Central High School, where she was involved with dramatics and the Commerce Club.
She briefly attended the University of Buffalo, the Albright Art School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, then worked as a receptionist at Standard Brands in Buffalo.
In 1946, while at the beach in Sunset Bay with girlfriends, she met Oscar G. Bargnes, a World War II veteran who had returned to work in his father’s company. He had a car and offered all of them a ride home.
She married him in 1950 and raised four children. When he died in 1973, she became president of his family’s business, V.H. Bargnes Co., which sold paint and other items to collision shops and auto dealers.
“She took over the reins,” her daughter Vanessa Scinta said. “She was a dynamo.”
Assisted by her two sons, she led the company until 1989, when it was sold.
As the story lady in the Clearfield Branch Library, she read to 4-year-olds every Thursday morning for 25 years. She famously never allowed adults to be present when she was reading.
“I think she was very animated when she read,” her daughter said. “She probably thought that someone in the room would cramp her style.”
Mrs. Bargnes was elected to the Amherst Library Board in 1971 and served until 2001. During her tenure, she helped plan and oversee the construction of the largest library in the county, the Audubon Branch Library; the expansion of the Eggertsville-Snyder Library and the upgrading of every library branch in the town.
She was a founder and first president of the Association of Contracting Libraries of Buffalo and Erie County and was a board member and vice president of the New York State Association of Library Boards.
In 1978, she was a delegate to the International Federation of Library Associations Conference in Brussels, Belgium. She was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Libraries in 1990.
Mrs. Bargnes joined the Women’s Board of the not-yet completed Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital when she moved from Snyder to Amherst in 1969. She edited the board’s newsletter.
Known as Jo or more familiarly as “JoBar,” a name given to her by her first grandson, she was a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Amherst and a supporter of the Newman Center at UB.
A former member of the Transit Valley Country Club, she traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
She and her husband regularly visited his ancestral town of Fano, on Italy’s Adriatic coast, and she became close with many of his cousins. She continued visiting them after his death and together they toured Russia, Turkey, Egypt, the Holy Land and many European capitals.
A music lover, she was a season subscriber for several years to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City with her brother, the late Dr. Dominic A. Paolucci.
Survivors include two sons, Oscar G. Jr. and Vincent H.; two daughters, Vanessa Scinta and Bernadette Gilson; a sister, Theresa Ann Mathewson; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.