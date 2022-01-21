Josephine L. Santangelo, 96, owned Tattlers Lane Bridal Shop in Niagara Falls

March 19, 1925 – Jan. 11, 2022
Maybe it was the "impeccable" alterations that the family has heard about. Or the awards given. Or old-fashioned word of mouth.
Whatever the reason, Josephine L. Santangelo was able to build and sustain a bridal business in Niagara Falls that started in 1947 and lasted well into the electronic age.
“She truly was ahead of her times,” John Santangelo, her son, said of his mother. “Very few women back then were able to do that.”
Mrs. Santangelo, who owned the long-running Tattlers Lane Bridal Shop on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, died on Jan. 11, in Elderwood at Wheatfield following complications from Covid-19. She was 96.
A native of Niagara Falls who lived in the Falls her entire life, the former Josephine Spendio graduated from Niagara Falls High School.
She and John Santangelo were married in April 1946.
Mrs. Sanangelo's business, which was located at 1519 Pine Ave., was open from 1947 to 2015.
In a 1997 story in The Buffalo News about the bridal shop's 50th anniversary, Mrs. Santangelo said she went into business simply "because I love brides."
"From when I was a little girl, I always wanted to own a bridal shop, and it's a happy dream," Mrs. Santangelo said at that time.
His mother's bridal store was known for quality, Santangelo said.
Tattlers Lane carried quality in its merchandise, Santangelo said, and it was distinguished, as well, by the skill of the alterations that Mrs. Santangelo did to tailor bridal gowns.
“Her alterations were impeccable, from what I’ve been told,” Santangelo said of his mother's work.
And yet, “that first month, six weeks, she was learning as she went,” he added.
His mother didn't retire until she was 90, Santangelo said. During that time, the bridal industry exploded and she found herself competing with large corporations that churn out cookie-cutter bridal party ensembles. But Mrs. Santangelo's personal touch helped keep her independent store thriving.
“She had warded off all the competition," her son said.
His mother's bridal store was “extremely well-known” in the region, Santangelo said. Mrs. Santangelo earned many awards from local business groups for the store she ran, he said.
The business she was in, relating to brides, has “changed so much," including the purchasing of gowns online, Santangelo said. He said her longtime bridal shop had “run its course” when it closed nearly seven years ago.
Part of the reason for her enduring business success was her nurturing way with young brides-to-be.
“She would instill you with the belief, the confidence,” Santangelo said.
Mrs. Santangelo's husband died in 2011.
Survivors include a son, John Santangelo; a daughter, Linda Koester; a brother, Michael Spendio; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.