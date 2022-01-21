Josephine L. Santangelo, 96, owned Tattlers Lane Bridal Shop in Niagara Falls

"From when I was a little girl, I always wanted to own a bridal shop, and it's a happy dream," Mrs. Santangelo said at that time.

His mother's bridal store was known for quality, Santangelo said.

Tattlers Lane carried quality in its merchandise, Santangelo said, and it was distinguished, as well, by the skill of the alterations that Mrs. Santangelo did to tailor bridal gowns.

“Her alterations were impeccable, from what I’ve been told,” Santangelo said of his mother's work.

And yet, “that first month, six weeks, she was learning as she went,” he added.

His mother didn't retire until she was 90, Santangelo said. During that time, the bridal industry exploded and she found herself competing with large corporations that churn out cookie-cutter bridal party ensembles. But Mrs. Santangelo's personal touch helped keep her independent store thriving.

“She had warded off all the competition," her son said.

His mother's bridal store was “extremely well-known” in the region, Santangelo said. Mrs. Santangelo earned many awards from local business groups for the store she ran, he said.